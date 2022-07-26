RUMOR: Astros linked to Josh Bell trade ahead of deadline

The 2022 MLB trade deadline is officially less than a week away. While we haven’t seen a ton of trades go through yet, there are clearly some big moves to be made over the next few days. Teams are finalizing whether or not they will be a buyer or seller, and once that happens, the trades will start to come through like crazy.

One team that is certainly going to be a buyer is the Houston Astros. The Astros are once again one of the top teams in the MLB, and are looking to add another bat to their lineup at the deadline. One guy they have reportedly settled on is Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell, as he could the final piece to push an already dangerous lineup over the top. Here’s the latest info on the rumors, courtesy of Jeff Passan from ESPN.

“Bell, the Washington first baseman for whose line looks an awful lot like Benintendi’s but with an extra hundred points of slug, will be traded — and could be among the first to move. He makes a lot of sense for Houston, which doesn’t exactly suffer from a lack of offense but has gotten a black-hole performance from Yuli Gurriel at first base this season and whose lineup already features hitters of Bell’s ilk: low-strikeout mashers.” – Jeff Passan, ESPN

As Passan notes, Bell would make a lot of sense for the ‘Stros. They haven’t gotten much production from Gurriel at first base this season, and Bell would add another deadly hitter to an already dangerous lineup.

Chances are Houston will be a better team after the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Whether that’s a result of them adding Bell remains to be seen, but it looks like the Astros are going to make a run for the Nationals talented first baseman.