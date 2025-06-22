With the San Diego Padres being led by Manny Machado, there is no doubt that he has already left an everlasting impact on the team and the people around him in the clubhouse. As Machado continues to impress with the Padres, manager Mike Shildt would express his true thoughts on the star and how the narrative around him isn't one indicative of his character.

In the latest column by Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Machado is about to be the 12th player in MLB history to record 2,000 hits and 350 home runs before turning 33 years old, possibly setting himself up for a Hall of Fame career. Shildt would say via USA Today that Machado is “misunderstood” in baseball, as his fierceness and competitiveness are mistaken for a bad attitude.

“I think he’s probably one of the most misunderstood players in our game,” Shildt said. “I know the quality of human Manny is, I know Manny’s heart. But think what’s hard today is the sensitivity, the persecution, of just having the ability of being yourself. He is learning to channel all of the things that can be a challenge to be that consistent competitor and still be the core of who you are, which is core of who Manny Machado is, which is very special.”

Padres' Mike Shildt on the public opinion around Manny Machado

Article Continues Below

Subsequently, one could have seen his leadership during the recent Padres scuffle with the Los Angeles Dodgers, sticking up for his team after the game, saying there would be repercussions if teammate Fernando Tatis Jr. were seriously hurt. A hit-by-pitch to Tatis started a dugout-clearing incident last Thursday, leading to Shohei Ohtani being hit shortly after, highlighting the rivalry between the two teams.

Looking at Machado, Shildt would speak on Machado's perceived attitude by the baseball world and says that the star player is not “going to apologize” for it.

“It’s much more difficult now to have a strong opinion or conviction,” Shildt said. “I’m not green-lighting doing something inappropriate or to offend someone, but gosh, man, being able to be an alpha, it gets to be more of a challenge for players. Competing hard every day is still OK. You want a commitment by every player to be willing to lay out, and that’s what comes with high expectations. I won’t apologize for that, and I don’t think Manny’s going to apologize.’’

So far this season, Machado has a .309 batting average to go along with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs. San Diego currently has a 41-35 record, which puts them third in the NL West as the team faces the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon in a rubber match for the series.