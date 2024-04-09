The Washington Nationals finish their series with the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Giants prediction, pick, and how to watch.
The Nationals took game one of the series on Monday night. They were able to get to Blake Snell early. After going down 1-0 on a throwing error in the first, the Nationals could score three runs in the second, including having a Trey Lipscomb steal of home. Lane Thomas would then home in the fifth to make it 5-1 and would add another RB I in the ninth, as the Nationals took an 8-1 victory.
The two are set to play game two on Tuesday night. Josiah Gray will be going for the Nationals. He is 0-2 with a 14.04 ERA and a 2.40 WHIP this year. Kyle Harrison will go for the Giants. He is 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Nationals-Giants Odds
Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-122)
Moneyline: +168
San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+102)
Moneyline: -200
Over: 8 (-110)
Under: 8 (-110)
How to Watch Nationals vs. Giants
Time: 3:45 PM ET/ 12:45 PM PT
TV: MASN2/NBCSBA/MLB.TV
Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 9th game with the Giants.
The Nationals are tied for 23rd in the majors this year in runs scored, while they sit 19th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging. Jessee Winker has been solid this year though. He is hitting .269 with a .457 on-base percentage. Further, he has a double and two RBIs while scoring four times this year. CJ Abramas has been a major RBI force so far. HE is hitting .321 with a .387 OBP. He has a triple and two home runs leading to five RBIs. Abrams also has stolen three bases and scored five times. Lame Thomas is also driving in a lot of runs. He has seven RBIs on the year. He has a home run and is slugging .308. Further, his batting average is sitting at .231 with a .311 on-base percentage. Thomas has also scored four times.
Newcomer Joey Gallo has also shown some pop this year.r He has two home runs on the season, just just three RBIs to show for it. Further, Gallo is hitting just .182 on the year with a .308 on-base percentage. Fallo has struggled to make contact at times, striking out 14 times already this year.
The National's pitching staff currently ranks 24th in the majors in team ERA, while sitting 28th in WHIP and 29th in opponent batting average. It will be Patrick Corbin on the mound in this one. He has made two starts this year, giving up four runs in each of them. Further, Corbin is 0-1 with a 6.97 ERA and a 1.94 WHIP in his two starts. Current Giants batters have had 110 at-bats against Corbin, hitting .309 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs. Michael Conforto leads the way, hitting .323 with ten home runs and 12 RBIs.
Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 9th game with the Nationals.
The Giants offense is 20th in the majors in runs scored. They are also 21st in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging percentage on the year. Michael Conforto comes in leading the way. He comes in hitting .351 on the year while having a .415 on-base percentage. He has three home runs and four doubles on the year, leading to ten RBIs. Further, he has eight runs scored this year. Matt Chapman is not hitting great but is driving in runs. He is hitting just .182 with a .250 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and two doubles, with nine RIBs on the year. Chapman has also scored six times this year.
Jorge Soler has also been solid this year.r He comes in hitting .225 on the year with two home runs and three RBIs. He has scored eight times as well this year. Still, strikeouts have been an issue at times for players. LaMonte Wade Jr is hitting well, hitting .333, but has struck out 12 times. Thario Estrada and Mike Uastrzemski are not hitting well though. Both have 11 or more strikeouts and hitting .166 or less this year.
Giants pitching is 29th in the majors in team ERA while sitting 23rd in WHIP and 27th in opponent batting average. It will be Jordan Hicks on the mound in this one for the Giants. He is 1-0 on the year with a .75 ERA. Hicks has pitched twice this year against the Padres, giving up just two runs, with one earned in 12 innings of work. Current Nationals are hitting just .211 lifetime against him, without an extra-base hit.
Final Nationals-Giants Prediction & Pick
The Giants offense has not been great this year, and neither has the NAtionals. The Nationals did take game one of the series and showed some good offense in the process. Still, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, this is an easy fade in this one. He has not been a quality starting pitcher for a while now and has struggled against current members of the Giants. Take the Giants in this one.
Final Nationals-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants ML (-200)