The Washington Nationals came into San Francisco for the season debut of Blake Snell, the 2023 Cy Young Award winner with the San Diego Padres who was recently acquired by the Giants. Snell is obviously an elite pitcher, and as a result, the Giants went off as -250 money line favorites on Monday. The line was reasonable enough, and it's not as though the Nationals are a good team; of course they aren't. Yet, even though the Nationals weren't worthy of trust as a bettor, Snell's prolonged presence on the open market in the offseason meant that he didn't have a full or normal spring training. He was behind in his preparation, similar to Jordan Montgomery of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Snell's lack of full preparation showed in a rusty, choppy, short outing which led to a decisive loss for the Giants. It doesn't mean Snell is overrated or that he was a terrible acquisition. It merely meant that the delay in his signing put him behind on his timetable. He will need a few more weeks to iron out the kinks and perform smoothly.
Now we have to see if the Nationals striking a rusty Snell on Monday carries over into this second game of the series on Tuesday. The Giants, at 4-7, are several games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. They figure to battle the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres for a National League wild card spot this season. They can't fall too many games below .500 in April, because that will make their upward climb more difficult in June and July. This is therefore a very, very important ballgame for San Francisco in the larger workings of the 2024 season.
Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-142)
San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (-118)
Over: 8 (-115)
Under: 8 (-105)
How To Watch Nationals vs. Giants
TV: MASN (Nationals) / NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.tv
Time: 9:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m. PT
Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread
The Nationals have to be feeling better about themselves after their past two games. They stood up to the Philadelphia Phillies, a team which has usually bullied them and worn them out over the years, on Sunday in a one-run win. Washington received excellent pitching in that game and did not allow the Phils to get a big hit. Then on Monday, the Nats took advantage of Blake Snell's rust and dusted the Giants in a blowout. Washington will take the field with a lot of confidence on Tuesday. Over the longer course of the baseball season, that is sometimes enough to make a difference.
Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread
The Giants have to turn things around. At 4-7, it's not quite time to panic, but everyone can do the math: The Dodgers are a juggernaut, and the Giants know that if they fall six or seven games behind Los Angeles, their division title chances will be slim to none. The much more realistic goal for the Giants in this Major League Baseball season — given the Dodgers' talent and depth — is to grab a wild card spot. If the Giants keep floundering for another month, those wild card hopes will dwindle, and it will be hard for them to make up ground in the summer. This is a hugely important game, and everyone in that San Francisco dugout knows it. The Nats are not a good team. The Giants will put down the hammer.
Final Nationals-Giants Prediction & Pick
The Giants know they badly need to win. They're facing an inferior opponent. Take the Giants.
Final Nationals-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5