The NBA Draft is a special moment for prospects who’ll embark on a new chapter in their lives. More often than not, it usually marks the beginning of an NBA career. While some basketball prospects will get selected, others will not. Given that the NBA is the best basketball league in the world, there are times when a string of solid performances in the amateur ranks or overseas aren’t enough. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 biggest prospects that failed to get drafted.

10. Kai Sotto: 2022

Kai Sotto wasn’t part of several mock drafts. However, many Filipino basketball fans were hoping that one of their own would finally make it to the NBA. Given Sotto’s unique skill set as a seven footer, he was a prospect that would fit in the modern NBA, at least on paper.

Kai Sotto today announced that he has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft. We’re backing you all the way Kai! 💪#WeAreSixers pic.twitter.com/BgXTQZ6S2N — Adelaide 36ers (@Adelaide36ers) April 28, 2022

But despite a solid stint in Australia’s NBL, it wasn’t enough for NBA teams to select him in the 2022 NBA Draft. In addition to pulling out from the NBA G-League’s Ignite team, Sotto’s agent also didn’t want the seven footer to be a draft and stash player which played a role in forcing teams to go in different directions.

9. Yuta Watanabe: 2018

Like Sotto, Yuta Watanabe carried the country on his shoulders with the hope of becoming the first full-Japanese player to get drafted in the NBA. Before the 2018 NBA Draft, Watanabe was fresh off a solid stint at George Washington University which saw him make the Third team All-Atlantic 10 and win the Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year.

Unfortunately, all 30 NBA teams passed on the Japanese prospect. However, Watanabe did carve out solid stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors before shining bright with the Brooklyn Nets.

8. Lee Hyun-jung: 2022

As a sharpshooter from Davidson, Lee Hyun-jung was an intriguing prospect. The South Korean had the ability to shoot the lights out. But to the disappointment of Korean fans, Lee went undrafted despite possessing good size and range. Based on reports, a serious foot injury during an NBA workout served as a barrier for Lee to get drafted.

7. Mamadou N’Diaye: 2016

With a height of 7 ‘6, Mamadou N’Diaye possessed great size to turn heads on the basketball court. Although his size was a potentially tempting aspect for teams to draft him, that wasn’t the case during the 2016 NBA Draft, as his lack of athleticism and agility were major red flags.

6. Tacko Fall: 2019

Given that height isn’t everything anymore when it comes to basketball, Tacko Fall suffered a similar fate in the 2019 NBA Draft. Despite breaking a handful of records at the Draft Combine, it wasn’t enough to convince teams to pick him in the draft. Fortunately, Fall still made the NBA, playing for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

5. Johnathan Motley: 2017

Coming out of Baylor University, Jonathan Motley was a stellar big man. He received the Karl Malone Award and was named to the All-Big 10 teams on two occasions. But due to a torn meniscus, NBA teams were hesitant to pick him in the 2017 NBA Draft. As a result, the big man from Baylor surprisingly went undrafted. But despite going undrafted, Motley still managed to play for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA after signing a two-way contract.

4. Joel Ayayi: 2021

Coming from Gonzaga, Joel Ayayi produced solid college averages of 8.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per outing for Gonzaga. Experts optimistically projected that Ayayi would get selected as early as the first round. But fast forward to the 2021 NBA Draft, the french guard had no takers. Nevertheless, Ayayi still managed to play in the NBA after appearing in seven games for the Washington Wizards.

3. Scottie Reynolds: 2010

Scottie Reynolds carved out a decorated college career that saw him star for Villanova. After four years of playing in the NCAA, Reynolds wrapped up his college career by being named as a Consensus first-team All-American. Unfortunately, this wasn’t enough to get him drafted in the 2010 NBA Draft. Reynolds was the first AP first-team All-American to go undrafted in the NBA in 34 years.

2. Cliff Alexander: 2015

Once a top prospect out of high school, Cliff Alexander was one of the most talented prospects. In fact, Alexander was slated to be a top five NBA pick before playing in college. But after playing for the Kansas Jayhawks, there were evident flaws in Alexander’s game. In fact, he averaged only 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per outing in his first and final year with the Jayhawks.

But instead of developing more, Alexander opted to become a one-and-done prospect by declaring for the 2015 NBA Draft. Alexander would get passed on by all 30 NBA teams during the ceremony. Although he was able to ink a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, Alexander’s NBA career only lasted for eight games.

1.Lenny Cooke: 2002

Imagine a prospect that was once better than the likes of LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony. But despite a promising basketball career ahead, Cooke was swayed by several figures who convinced him to forgo college and declare for the NBA Draft. While Cooke had a solid high school basketball career, NBA teams passed on the high school prospect.