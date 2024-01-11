Additionally, this event offers a Max Potential MyPLAYER and MyTEAM card to those with talent to win it all.

The NBA 2K24 Logo Gauntlet returns this year to Twitch, offering 2K fans a chance to an in-game logo and up to 500,000 VC. Additionally, this event offers a Max Potential MyPLAYER and MyTEAM card to those with talent to win it all. Even those who win just once in the event earn 20,000 VC. Overall, this 2v2 event returns to twitch later this month, with the lucky winners fighting for an in-game 2K logo.

NBA 2K24 Logo Gauntlet – Start Date, Rules, Rewards

The #NBA2K24 Logo Gauntlet returns live on Twitch with 2v2 matches on Friday 1/19! 💥 Think you got what it takes? Fill out the interest form ⬇️https://t.co/H8DNFDxY8H ⚠️ Make sure both you and your duo complete the form, even if you’ve completed the form before! pic.twitter.com/F4NmI9vqxN — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) January 11, 2024

The NBA 2K24 Logo Gauntlet begins on Friday, January 19th, 2024 at 2PM Pacific Time. However, if you don't want to sign up, you can still watch the event over at Twitch. Furthermore, Twitch viewers even play a role in the stream if someone loses their fifth game, but more on that later.

What Is The NBA 2K24 Logo Gauntlet?

Overall, the NBA 2K24 Logo Gauntlet are king-of-the-hill style competitions that pin players against each other for a chance to win a grand prize. Each contest features six teams with five total matches. Therefore, if Team 1 keeps wins five-in-a-row, they win the event. The event streams every Friday, beginning next week, at 2PM Pacific time. Overall, the match layout works like this.

Match 1: Team 1 vs. Team 2

Match 2: Winner of Match 1 vs. Team 3

Match 3: Winner of Match 2 vs. Team 4

Match 4: Winner of Match 3 vs. Team 5

Match 5: Winner of Match 4 vs. Team 6

How To Participate In NBA 2K24 Logo Gauntlet?

To participate in the event, players must:

Own a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. Additionally, you need a PS+ or Xbox Gold Membership.

Must have an active Twitch or YouTube account to broadcast their gameplay from

Join the official NBA 2K Community Discord Server

Be 18 Years of Age

Complete and submit the Logo Gauntlet form.

*Event is invite-only

*Previous Champions unable to join

Overall, these rules apply to you and your partner. Additionally, we recommend filling out the form sooner than later. Furthermore, since the event is invite only, there's a chance you won't be able to make it. Nevertheless, we recommend signing up anyway if you really want to join.

To know if you made it, a representative from the company will contact you, notifying you made it. After verification, you'll see yourself on the stream playing for a chance to win some big rewards. Make sure to read the full list of rules too.

NBA 2K24 Logo Gauntlet Rewards:

GAME Win & Retire Lose & Leave 1 30,000 VC N/A 2 50,000 VC 20,000 VC 3 100,000 VC 20,000 VC 4 150,000 VC 20,000 VC 5 1 Max Potential MyPLAYER

1 MyTEAM Player Card

500,000 VC 20,000 VC

*Livestream chat can vote to give bonus awards

The Grand Prize of the event is an in-game 2K24 logo to boastfully show around in the City. Overall, the logo seems cool, though we love the 500,000 VC reward. Additionally, the Max Potential MyPLAYER and MyTEAM card make for great bonuses.

Overall, that wraps up everything you need to know about the upcoming NBA 2K24 Logo Gauntlet. We hope to see some of you take on the challenge and win some hard-earned VC in NBA 2K24. Additionally, if you're looking for other ways to get VC in NBA 2K24, check out the latest locker codes. From the time of this writing, several locker codes from Season 3 still remain for those wanting to get more VC in 2K24.

