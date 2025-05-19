Alex Caruso has always been known as the kind of player who does the dirty work; the type of guy who hustles for loose balls, pressures the perimeter, and makes life miserable for opposing guards. In the Oklahoma City Thunder's dominant 125–93 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals, the veteran guard recently opened up about why he believes the team traded for him.

“It's been pretty fluid just because I’m allowed to be myself, which has gotten me to this point and is the reason that I think they made the trade for me last summer,” Caruso said post-game.

Caruso's impact was undeniable. He finished with 11 points, three assists, and three steals on an efficient 5-of-7 shooting. More importantly, he posted a game-best plus-minus of +40, a testament to how much better OKC played with him on the floor.

His relentless defensive pressure forced turnovers and disrupted Denver's rhythm. It was not just his stats that electrified the team, it was his presence on the court that sparked energy and confidence.

Defensively, Caruso played a pivotal role in limiting Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, who managed only 20 points on 5-of-9 shooting. His relentless pressure and ability to disrupt passing lanes contributed to the Thunder forcing 22 turnovers, and his ability to read passing lanes and apply pressure on the ball handler was key to stifling Denver's offense.

“They recognize the stuff that I was good at and the things that helped elevate the players around me and the team. They encourage me to do that, and obviously, the guys on the team are great people, great teammates,” he added.

Throughout the series against the Nuggets, the 31-year-old guard averaged 10.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. His defensive stats were equally impressive, recording 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. In the 2025 playoffs overall, he has contributed 9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. His grit and hustle have not just filled the stat sheet; they have inspired the entire team.

When Oklahoma City acquired Caruso from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Josh Giddey, many saw it as a bold move. The Thunder were betting on Caruso's experience and defensive prowess to fortify their lineup. His familiarity with head coach Mark Daigneault from their time together with the Oklahoma City Blue only smoothed the transition.

As the Thunder prepare to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals, Caruso's presence will be critical. His intensity, leadership, and relentless hustle are exactly what Oklahoma City needs as they chase their first NBA Finals appearance since relocating from Seattle. With Caruso leading the charge defensively, the Thunder look ready to shock the league.