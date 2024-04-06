We got the NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 31 Answers to help you earn some much needed VC. For newcomers, NBA 2K24 2KTV is a weekly in-game show hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show features a wide variety of content from interviews to fan highlights. However, we know most players watch to answer the questions and earn VC. Therefore, we listed all answers for NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 31.
NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 31 Answers
- Ray Allen
- Any Answer
- 39
- Starting 5
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Chet Holmgren
- Any Answer
- NBA 2K23
- Any
- Elite
- Event Center
- Any
Overall, that includes all answers for NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 31. To answer a question, simply press the button that corresponds with the correct answer. Furthermore, we recommend not skipping ahead in Episodes. This is because you might lose track of which question you're on, and you might get a question wrong for it. For each correct answer in 2KTV, the player earns VC.
New episodes of NBA 2KTV typically release on Fridays. However, there are sometimes exceptions depending on Holidays or other special events. Another nice thing to know about 2KTV is that the developers like to throw in a freebie or two. This means that, even without a guide, you still receive something for your efforts. Overall, the show provides the easiest way to earn VC on a weekly basis.
Additionally, 2KTV makes for a great time-killer. Whenever you need a game to download or update, or perhaps wait for a friend to hop online, 2KTV gives you entertainment and rewards all in one bundle. Plus, the VC you earn here becomes useful for building a solid MyTEAM MyPLAYER.
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 31. We hope this guide helped you earn some much needed VC. For more rewards, try redeeming the latest locker codes, available only for a limited time.
In other news, NBA 2K24 Season 6 begins today, with new earnable rewards for MyTEAM & MyCAREER. OKC Thunder Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headlines the latest season, full of new content for players to explore. Expect new MyTEAM events, promotions, and possible Signature Events.
Additionally, Season 6 brings content for a wide variety of modes, from MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W Online. Furthermore, 11 new tracks are releasing to the game, including a couple of exclusive 2K tracks. And of course, the new season will feature tons of new MyPLAYER items to earn via packs, boxes, Agendas, or other ways.
We look forward to the next episode of NBA 2K24 2KTV. We wish you the best of luck earning all rewards for Season 6. See you next week for Episode 32.
