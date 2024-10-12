We've got the NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 6 Answers to help players earn some much-needed VC. For newcomers, NBA 2KTV is a weekly in-game program hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show features a wide variety of content from player highlights to developer interviews and much more. However, also we know most people watch 2KTV to earn free rewards, mainly VC. Therefore, we listed all answers for NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 6 below.

NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 6 Answers

True Pursuit of Greatness 3rd 1 Valkyries Any Any

Overall, that includes all the answers for NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 6. To answer a question, just press the button that matches the answer you want to select. Questions pop up randomly throughout the episode, so keep looking for the question box at the bottom. When you correctly answer a question in 2KTV, you earn a reward. This can be anything from VC, to another in-game item.

Typically, new episodes of 2KTV release on Fridays, though there have been exceptions. Furthermore, episodes last anywhere from roughly 15-20 minutes.

Additionally, we recommend watching every episode from beginning to end. Do NOT use the fast-forward feature to skip through the video. You might lose the order of questions you were on, or skip a question entirely. Generally, you need to be careful when watching 2KTV because these rewards add up over time.

Fortunately, the developers also like to throw in a freebie or more in each episode. For example, Episode 5 featured eight total questions, three of which rewarded you regardless of your answer. That's almost half of the entire question list. So make sure to watch some 2KTV, because you'll need every bit of VC you can get your hands on.

Lastly, keep in mind that this season of 2KTV ends when the official NBA season ends. There's only a finite amount of episodes for each NBA 2K game. Therefore, from now until the playoffs, new episodes will launch every week. So watch some 2KTV!

In other news, the NBA 2K25 Arcade edition launched last week. If you're subscribed to Apple Arcade, you can play 2K on the go. This year, 2K25 Arcade brings a new badge system as well as the Neighborhood for you to explore. And speaking of the NBA, we're not too far off from the regular season, which begins later this month.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.