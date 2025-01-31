The new NBA 2K25 Player Ratings Update has dropped just before February, with players on all 30 teams receiving an adjustment. Many players, like LeBron James, Damian Lillard, and Anthony Edwards saw a nice boost to their OVR. However, other stars, like Jayson Tatum and Trae Young saw dips in their player ratings. We'll go over the biggest ratings adjustments before showing you the full list of changes.

LeBron James, Damian Lillard, and Anthony Edwards Thrive in New 2K25 Ratings Update

Several players received a boost to their OVR in this new update, but we'll go over the biggest winners.

LeBron James is now a 96 OVR in NBA 2K25. After January 13th, LeBron has not scored less than 20 points in a game. For a 40 year old player, that's extremeley impressive. Like Tom Brady, James really hasn't fallen prey to Father Time yet, as the future Hall-of-Famer still plays like one of the best in the league. With or without Anthony Davis, James is a proven leader who can lead his team to another playoff berth.

Anthony Edwards‘ NBA 2K25 OVR is now a 93 after the latest update. Edwards currently averages 26.6 points per game this year. If he keeps that up, he'll break his career high of 25.9. An accurate shooter with great passing and rebounding skills, the three-time All-Star continues to prove why he's one of the best in the league. The Timberwolves are currently on a five-game winstreak in an effort to rebound from a sloppy start to the season.

Damian Lillard is now a 92 OVR in NBA 2K25 after the latest player ratings update. At 34 years old, the future Hall of Famer currently averages over 25 points per game this year. The veteran star perfectly compliments the genetic freak that is Giannis Antetokounmpo, boosting Milwaukee's chances of making it to the Finals again. The Bucks are currently 26-19 and currently fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

NBA 2K25 Player Ratings Update For All Teams – January 31st, 2025

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum: 95 OVR (-1)

Jaylen Brown: 92 OVR (-1)

Kristaps Porziņģis: 89 OVR (+1)

Derrick White: 86 OVR (-1)

Sam Hauser: 77 OVR (+1)

Brooklyn Nets D'Angelo Russell: 80 OVR (+1)

Keon Johnson: 74 OVR (+1)

Noah Clowney: 74 OVR (-1)

Jalen Wilson: 74 OVR (-1)

Tyrese Martin: 73 OVR (-1)

Dariq Whitehead: 72 OVR (+1)

Reece Beekman: 69 OVR (+1)

New York Knicks Jalen Brunson: 93 OVR (+1)

Josh Hart: 85 OVR (+1)

Precious Achiuwa: 78 OVR (+1)

Cameron Payne: 78 OVR (+1)

Landry Shamet: 73 OVR (-1)

Philadelphia 76ers Tyrese Maxey: 89 OVR (+1)

Paul George: 85 OVR (+1)

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 80 OVR (+1)

Eric Gordon: 75 OVR (+2)

Reggie Jackson: 73 OVR (-1)

Justin Edwards: 72 OVR (+4)

Adem Bona: 72 OVR (+3)

Toronto Raptors Scottie Barnes: 87 OVR (+2)

R.J. Barrett: 84 OVR (-1)

Chris Boucher: 80 OVR (+1)

Bruce Brown: 77 OVR (+1)

Ja'Kobe Walter: 74 OVR (-1)

Jamal Shead: 73 OVR (+2)

Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine: 87 OVR (+1)

Nikola Vucevic: 86 OVR (+1)

Josh Giddey: 80 OVR (-1)

Lonzo Ball: 78 OVR (+1)

Patrick Williams: 76 OVR (-1)

Matas Buzelis: 74 OVR (+1)

Julian Phillips: 73 OVR (-1)

Dalen Terry: 72 OVR (-1) Cleveland Cavaliers

Ty Jerome: 82 OVR (+1)

Caris LeVert: 80 OVR (-1)

Georges Niang: 76 OVR (+1)

Isaac Okoro: 76 OVR (-1)

Dean Wade: 75 OVR (-1)

Craig Porter Jr.: 74 OVR (+1)

Detroit Pistons Cade Cunningham: 90 OVR (+1)

Jalen Duren: 84 OVR (+1)

Tim Hardaway Jr.: 79 OVR (+2)

Ausar Thompson: 79 OVR (+1)

Marcus Sasser: 76 OVR (+1)

Indiana Pacers Myles Turner: 83 OVR (-1)

Obi Toppin: 80 OVR (-1)

Thomas Bryant: 75 OVR (+2)

Milwaukee Bucks Damian Lillard: 92 OVR (+1)

Taurean Prince: 76 OVR (+2)

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young: 90 OVR (-2)

Onyeka Okongwu: 83 OVR (+1)

De'Andre Hunter: 81 OVR (-2)

Bogdan Bogdanović: 78 OVR (-1)

Garrison Mathews: 76 OVR (-1)

Vít Krejčí: 75 OVR (+3)

David Roddy: 75 OVR (+1)

Dominick Barlow: 71 OVR (+1)

Charlotte Hornets LaMelo Ball: 90 OVR (+1)

Mark Williams: 84 OVR (+2)

Miles Bridges: 82 OVR (+1)

Josh Okogie: 77 OVR (+1)

Nick Smith Jr.: 73 OVR (+1)

Vasilije Micić: 73 OVR (-1)

Miami Heat Kel'el Ware: 80 OVR (+6)

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 78 OVR (+1)

Nikola Jović: 77 OVR (+2)

Alec Burks: 75 OVR (-1)

Orlando Magic Paolo Banchero: 89 OVR (-1)

Anthony Black: 79 OVR (+1)

Cole Anthony: 78 OVR (+2)

Caleb Houstan: 73 OVR (-1)

Washington Wizards Jonas Valančiūnas: 83 OVR (+1)

Kyle Kuzma: 80 OVR (-1)

Alexandre Sarr: 80 OVR (-1)

Kyshawn George: 76 OVR (+2)

Carlton Carrington: 76 OVR (+1)

Patrick Baldwin Jr.: 72 OVR (+1)

Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray: 85 OVR (+1)

Russell Westbrook: 83 OVR (+2)

Christian Braun: 82 OVR (+2)

Julian Strawther: 75 OVR (-1)

Jalen Pickett: 71 OVR (+1)

Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards: 93 OVR (+1)

Rudy Gobert: 85 OVR (+1)

Jaden McDaniels: 82 OVR (+2)

Naz Reid: 81 OVR (+1)

Robert Dillingham: 76 OVR (+2)

Josh Minott: 73 OVR (-1)

Oklahoma City Thunder Cason Wallace: 79 OVR (+2)

Isaiah Joe: 79 OVR (+2)

Jaylin Williams: 77 OVR (+1)

Kenrich Williams: 77 OVR (-1)

Branden Carlson: 70 OVR (+3)

Portland Trail Blazers Anfernee Simons: 83 OVR (+1)

Jerami Grant: 80 OVR (+1)

Shaedon Sharpe: 80 OVR (-1)

Scoot Henderson: 79 OVR (+2)

Dalano Banton: 76 OVR (+1)

Utah Jazz Collin Sexton: 83 OVR (+1)

Walker Kessler: 83 OVR (+1)

Keyonte George: 78 OVR (-1)

Drew Eubanks: 77 OVR (+1)

Brice Sensabaugh: 77 OVR (-1)

Isaiah Collier: 74 OVR (+4)

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: 74 OVR (+1)

Cody Williams: 70 OVR (-1)

Golden State Warriors

Andrew Wiggins: 82 OVR (+1)

Dennis Schröder: 79 OVR (-1)

Gary Payton II: 78 OVR (+1)

Brandin Podziemski: 78 OVR (+1)

Buddy Hield: 77 OVR (+1)

Moses Moody: 77 OVR (+1)

Gui Santos: 74 OVR (+3)

Lindy Waters III: 74 OVR (-1)

Quinten Post: 71 OVR (+3)

Pat Spencer: 69 OVR (+1)

Los Angeles Clippers Kawhi Leonard: 90 OVR (-2)

James Harden: 87 OVR (+1)

Norman Powell: 86 OVR (+2)

Ivica Zubac: 86 OVR (+1)

Kris Dunn: 76 OVR (-1)

Mohamed Bamba: 74 OVR (+1)

Jordan Miller: 73 OVR (-1)

Kobe Brown: 71 OVR (+1

Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James: 96 OVR (+1)

Anthony Davis: 95 OVR (+1)

Rui Hachimura: 79 OVR (+1)

Dorian Finney-Smith: 76 OVR (-1)

Gabe Vincent: 74 OVR (+1)

Phoenix Suns Nick Richards: 80 OVR (+2)

Tyus Jones: 80 OVR (-1)

Grayson Allen: 79 OVR (+1)

Ryan Dunn: 77 OVR (+1)

Royce O'Neale: 76 OVR (-1)

Sacramento Kings De'Aaron Fox: 88 OVR (-1)

DeMar DeRozan: 87 OVR (+1)

Malik Monk: 83 OVR (+1)

Keegan Murray: 80 OVR (+1)

Keon Ellis: 79 OVR (+2)

Trey Lyles: 74 OVR (-1)

Dallas Mavericks

Daniel Gafford: 84 OVR (+1)

Spencer Dinwiddie: 79 OVR (+2)

Naji Marshall: 79 OVR (-1)

Klay Thompson: 78 OVR (-1)

Jaden Hardy: 75 OVR (+1)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper: 73 OVR (+1) Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson: 86 OVR (+3)

Jalen Green: 86 OVR (+2)

Fred VanVleet: 83 OVR (+1)

Cam Whitmore: 79 OVR (+1)

Steven Adams: 77 OVR (+1)

Aaron Holiday: 73 OVR (-1) Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant: 92 OVR (+1)

Desmond Bane: 85 OVR (+1)

Luke Kennard: 78 OVR (+2)

New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson: 88 OVR (+1)

Trey Murphy III: 85 OVR (+3)

Brandon Boston Jr.: 77 OVR (-1)

Daniel Theis: 76 OVR (+3)

Jordan Hawkins: 76 OVR (+1)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 76 OVR (+1)

Javonte Green: 75 OVR (+1) San Antonio Spurs