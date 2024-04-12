The 2024 NBA Draft is expected to take place on June 26 and 27 in Brooklyn, New York, and Alex Sarr is officially a name to watch. The 2024 draft class is not expected to be a particularly strong one, although the current list of prospects does appear to have a tremendous amount of potential, and Sarr could be number one on that list when it's all said and done.
On Friday, April 12, projected top three pick Alex Sarr declared for the NBA Draft after spending his season in the NBL, a professional league based in New Zealand and Australia.
The Sarr news came as two Duke superstars made their decisions for June's draft. A Houston Cougars star has also thrown his hat into the ring.
Sarr's intentions are good news for floundering teams like the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards, who could use a talented 7-foot-1 international prospect on their roster next season.
Sarr Shares Intel on NBA Draft Decision
Sarr broke the news on the ESPN show ‘NBA Today.'
“I had a great year playing professional basketball in the NBL,” Sarr said to ESPN. “There was a lot of growth in my game and as a person. I'm ready for the next step so it was obvious for me to declare for the draft. I'm grateful for the year I spent in the NBL with the Perth Wildcats.”
Sarr's statistics were nothing to write home about. As is often the case with today's top NBA Draft prospects, he did not exactly stuff the stat sheet or play big minutes before deciding he was ready for the biggest stage of Commissioner Adam Silver's league.
Sarr helped Perth reach the NBL playoff semis with averages of 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 17 minutes a game.
Sarr's G-League Stretch Raised Eyebrows
Alex Sarr improved his draft stock this past September when he laced up the sneakers for a two-game series against the G League Ignite team in Las Vegas. The rangy seven-footer put up a sterling 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and an astonishing, Victor Wembanyama like 6 blocks per game while thrilling the hometown crowd with a dazzling array of three-point shots and highlight reel slam dunks.
Sarr's game fits the mold of the new-school center prototype that NBA teams across the league have begun to covet. He is projected to easily surpass Purdue basketball center Zach Edey, the 7-foot-4 Naismith Award winner and NCAA Tournament finalist whose game is perceived as archaic in comparison.
Expect Alex Sarr to shake Adam Silver's hand this June after becoming a high selection of a team like the Pistons, Wizards or perhaps even the San Antonio Spurs this summer.