Shorthanded victories have been an impressive staple of the Detroit Pistons' 2025-26 regular season.

Missing three key contributors, the Pistons managed to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-110 in a tough road showdown. Detroit has empowered the “next man up” mentality all season and got a significant boost from backup point guard Daniss Jenkins. The two-way guard stepped up huge for the Pistons, scoring 25 points in 25 minutes off the bench. Pistons' Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff was impressed and grateful for the efforts of Jenkins on the way to the victory.

“He was unbelievable. Went 6-for-6 from three in that second quarter. It's the trust factor; we talk about it all the time. We have 18 guys on our roster that we believe in. We have 18 guys that we know we can put in the game to help us win,” Bickerstaff stated during the media postgame presser. “They know how to play Pistons basketball. They play unselfish, they play with a high spirit and the confidence to get the job done.”

The Pistons opened up with a rough first quarter, scoring only 19 points and averaging a woeful 27% shooting from the field and 20$ from 3-point range.

The margin was at a manageable level, but the Cavaliers were playing with plenty of momentum. Jenkins checked in at the top of the second quarter and immediately made an impact. He spoke about what he saw from the Cavaliers' defense that helped him find an offensive groove in Cleveland.

“Coming into the game, we knew they were going to give us the pull behind shots. Cade (Cunningham) was just finding my teammates were finding me. My teammates were finding me,” Jenkins explained, via Coty Davis of the Detroit News. “I was getting open and finding space. The key to the game was that if you have an open shot, you have to shoot it. They packed the paint a lot, so I was just stepping into it with confidence from my spots.”

Detroit put up 47 points in the second quarter, and Jenkins was responsible for 21 of them. He connected on six triples, including a buzzer-beater to close the period and push the Pistons' lead to 66-56 at halftime.

Injuries were a key concern as the Pistons limped into the game without center Jalen Duren (ankle), forward Tobias Harris (hip), and guard Caris LeVert (knee). They adapted to the missing pieces and benefited from a breakout performance from Jenkins.

Pistons end week with win against Cavaliers

Point guard Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 27 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. He managed to knock down each of his 11 attempts from the free throw line. It made up for some of his efficiency from the field as he went 7-of-22 against the Cavaliers.

Forward Duncan Robinson chipped in 12 points in 30 minutes as a starter. Guard JaVonte Green put together 11 points and made some key defensive stops against Cleveland down the fourth quarter.

The Pistons are returning home for a back-to-back contest Monday against the New York Knicks. The Knicks trail the Pistons by a three-game deficit as the second-ranked team in the Eastern Conference.