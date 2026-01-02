The Detroit Pistons (25-8) have launched themselves into the championship contender category after occupying first place in the Eastern Conference for almost two months straight, and a healthy star duo is a major reason why. However, a potential problem may have just occurred during the team's New Year's showdown with the Miami Heat. Center Jalen Duren headed to the locker room after rolling his ankle on a drive to the basket, via the Artoftheleague X account.

He was ruled out for the rest of the contest, per ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel. Detroit trails Miami in the fourth quarter at time of print and is trending toward its third loss in four games. Duren is a splendid frontcourt compliment to All-Star guard Cade Cunningham, so fans are hoping his ankle sprain does not linger for a long time.

Jalen Duren rolls his ankle and still makes the layup he went to the locker room after pic.twitter.com/Q3ni21tbdM — Artoftheleague 🖌️ (@artoftheleague) January 2, 2026

The No. 13 overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft quietly averaged a double-double in each of the previous two campaigns, playing a key role in the Pistons' emergence last year, but he has become one of the top big men in the conference this season. He is posting 18.1 points and 10.8 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game. Duren turned 22 years of age in November, which means his ceiling could theoretically reach towering heights.

The Pistons believe he is already impactful enough to help them enjoy a deep playoff run in 2026. They just need him to stay on the court. Jalen Duren will wait to see how severe his ankle injury is and then work on getting back as quickly as possible.