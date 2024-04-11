Houston basketball star Jamal Shead is making the jump to the next level after a gut-wrenching injury in the Sweet 16.
The standout guard announced Thursday that he will declare for the 2024 NBA Draft. Via KPRC 2:
”I feel like it’s my time to move on. It’s time to go and chase my dreams,” Shead said. ”It was a big decision, my family and coach talked it over and right now I feel like it’s just that time.”
Shead played four seasons with the Cougars, serving as a starter across the last three years. Despite being just a three-star prospect coming out of Manor High School in Texas, Shead developed into a massive piece for Kelvin Sampson's squad.
The senior averaged 12.9 points, 6.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game in 2023-24 for Houston. He was easily their best player and the clear-cut leader. The Cougars were expected to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament but when Shead injured his ankle in the Sweet 16 against Duke, it was game over for their title aspirations.
Jamal Shead is a remarkable two-way player
Shead might not be huge at just 6 foot 1, but he shines on both sides of the floor. The Austin native was named the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2023-24 and was also named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. Shead actually declared for the 2023 NBA Draft but ultimately decided to return to Houston for a fourth year. While the program didn't make a deep run in March, it undoubtedly helped his development and maturity.
Most mock drafts have Shead going in the second round. That makes sense given his age and size, but he could end up being a steal for an NBA organization. The 21-year-old is a very polished prospect with a versatile skillset. Although he's not a fantastic three-point shooter, Shead is definitely a bucket-getter who works hard on both ends and can facilitate at a high level.
Before announcing his next move, Jamal Shead was asked about his Houston legacy and had nothing but good things to say about his time with the Cougars:
“Indescribable a bit, you know, just coming in, learning as much as I could, taking over the reisn and trying to elevate the program as much as I could so feel like I left a little bit of a legacy, feel like the only thing I didn't do was win a national championship but you know not a lot of people do do that.”
Shead was a freshman when Houston made the Final Four in 2020-21. The next year he became a starter due to injuries to Tramon Mark and Marcus Sasser as the Cougars advanced to the Elite Eight. In 138 career games, he posted averages of 9.7 points, five assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals on 41.6% shooting from the field.
It will be very interesting to see where Jamal Shead ends up in the Association, whether he gets selected or signs as an undrafted free agent. Regardless, he should find an opportunity somewhere.
The 2024 NBA Draft takes place on June 26th and 27th.