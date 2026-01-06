The Detroit Pistons’ emergence as a contender atop the Eastern Conference standings has intensified speculation about whether the franchise could pursue a major trade, and one prominent league analyst believes Detroit is well-positioned to make a bold move.

Following the Pistons’ 121-90 win over the New York Knicks on Monday night, which pushed them to 27-9 and the second-best record in the NBA, Zach Lowe outlined a hypothetical blockbuster centered around New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III on the latest episode of The Zach Lowe Show.

“I think they should be going for it,” Lowe said. “And this is just me talking, like if I can get Trey Murphy III for Tobias Harris and some first round picks, maybe three first round picks and a swap and Ivey. I’m thinking really hard about doing that. The three picks are a lot. Fine, they’re my picks, I’ve got to use them at some point. The rubber could meet the road at Ausar Thompson and Isaiah Stewart. Because I could see particularly if it’s New Orleans given Troy Weaver was in Detroit and drafted a couple of those guys. I could see one of those guys being asked for. I’m not trading Ausar Thompson.”

Trey Murphy III’s production shapes potential Pistons–Pelicans trade

Murphy, 25, is in the first season of a four-year, $112 million contract and is earning $25 million this year. He has been one of the Pelicans’ lone bright spots during a difficult season, averaging 20.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while posting a career-high 1.6 steals. Murphy is shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from three-point range while playing 35.5 minutes per game across 34 contests.

Article Continues Below

His production has come amid significant team struggles. New Orleans sits at 8-29 and is riding a seven-game losing streak, placing its long-term direction under scrutiny.

Any potential framework would likely involve veteran forward Tobias Harris, who is in the final year of a two-year, $52 million contract. Harris is averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three across 23 games. His $26.3 million salary comes off the books after the season, making him a logical matching piece in trade discussions.

Lowe’s scenario also included Jaden Ivey, whose role has shifted following his return from a broken fibula in his left leg suffered last January. Ivey was in the midst of a career-best season before the injury cut it short, averaging 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 46 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from three in 29.9 minutes across 30 appearances.

This season, Ivey has struggled to regain that level of production. Now coming off the bench, the 23-year-old is averaging 8.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc in 16.5 minutes across 21 games. He is playing on the final year of his four-year, $32.9 million rookie contract and is set to enter restricted free agency next summer after earning $10.1 million this season.

For now, the Detroit Pistons will look to extend their momentum when they host the Chicago Bulls (17-19) on Wednesday night as part of a six-game homestand. The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Los Angeles Lakers (22-11) on Tuesday night before opening a three-game road trip against the Atlanta Hawks (17-21) on Wednesday.