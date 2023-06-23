The Milwaukee Bucks entered the 2023 NBA Draft with no first-round picks for the evening. All they possessed was the 58th pick, the literal last pick in the draft for this year.

Bucks GM John Horst didn't keep it that way, making a move with the Orlando Magic to acquire an earlier pick.

The Milwaukee Bucks are acquiring No. 36 in a deal with the Orlando Magic, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2023

Milwaukee acquires the Magic's 36th pick in the NBA Draft in exchange for a second-rounder far into the future along with cash considerations.

The Magic are receiving a 2030 second round pick and cash considerations from the Bucks in exchange for the No. 36 pick in tonight's NBA draft, per league source. — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) June 23, 2023

Considering the 36th pick gives them an outside shot at landing a potential rotation player on a cheap contract, it's not a bad gamble for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be 35 by the time their 2030 pick conveys and there's a good chance it will be lower than a top six pick in the second round if the Greek Freak remains productive.

For the Magic, they're already stacking two young pieces in Anthony Black and Jett Howard onto a roster filled with young, developing talent. Adding another NBA Draft piece at 36 to give him three rookies to integrate next season might have felt a bit much for an Orlando side that's probably sniffing a play-in berth next season.

The cash considerations might have looked like a more attractive option which may help them cover some costs for when they acquire free agents to help the team compete next season.