San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama couldn't hold back his delight after his Mets 92 teammate Bilal Coulibaly cracked the Top 10 of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Coulibaly was initially projected to be drafted outside the Top 10. However, the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards made the surprise move of the night by selecting the French youngster with the seventh overall pick. It was actually Indiana who made the pick, but they quickly traded him to the Wizards in exchange for the eighth pick and two second-rounders.

Wembanyama was actually doing an interview before Commissioner Adam Silver announced the no. 7 selection, and when he was seemingly tipped about the pick, he turned around and celebrated crazily after hearing Coulibaly's name.

A felicidade genuína de Victor Wembanyama vendo que seu amigo, Bilal Coulibaly, foi escolhido no Draft! QUE VÍDEO F*DA! 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹pic.twitter.com/tLOXxZ33Ir — Camisa 23 (@camisa_23) June 23, 2023

The two played together on Mets 92 in the 2022-23 season, and it's worth noting that Victor Wembanyama even endorsed his fellow Frenchman. Early this June, Wemby said that the 18-year-old forward deserves to be a Top 5 pick.

Coulibaly didn't end up in the Top 5, but going seventh isn't bad at all. In fact, it was a huge jump from where he was months ago when many were projecting him to be a late first-round or second round pick.

The two former teammates reunited backstage and shared a hug, with Wembanyama clearly happy for Coulibaly.

💙🤍❤️ Quand Victor Wembanyama et Bilal Coulibaly se retrouvent après leur Draft et réalisent qu’ils ont accompli leur rêve. « Eh, c’est une dinguerie ! »pic.twitter.com/0TAUzl5n5N — Basket USA 🏀 (@basketusa) June 23, 2023

Coulibaly, for his part, shared nothing but love for Wembanyama when speaking to reporters, saying that, “Wemby's more than a teammate, that's like my brother.”

"Wemby's more than a teammate, that's like my brother." Bilal Coulibaly on Metropolitans 92 teammate Victor Wembanyama. pic.twitter.com/ruyez8kqmF — NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2023

As the two start their NBA careers, it will definitely be interesting to watch their first match-up against each other.