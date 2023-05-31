Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Scoot Henderson is ready to take over the NBA. Widely viewed as the second-best prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft behind Victor Wembanyama, the explosive guard has the confidence, physical tools and skills to become a star at the next level. The only question is what team he will join.

Wembanyama is all but guaranteed to be drafted first overall by the San Antonio Spurs. The Charlotte Hornets pick after them and the Portland Trail Blazers are after them. Other prospects like Brandon Miller and Amen Thompson are expected to be in play in that range. Henderson is open to joining either Charlotte or Portland, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

“Sources say Henderson is also very interested in Charlotte’s situation and would welcome hearing his name called second, as much due to geographic proximity to his hometown of Marietta, Georgia, as the excitement over new ownership that is potentially taking over the Hornets organization this summer,” writes Givony. “If that doesn’t materialize, landing in Portland and being mentored by Damian Lillard is also viewed as an attractive option.”

The Hornets would have a spot for Henderson right next to LaMelo Ball, putting him in an up-tempo system that would allow him to thrive. Charlotte needs a big scoring presence next to Ball and Henderson would be a great fit with his ability to attack the paint and kick out to open teammates. However, the team is rumored to prefer Miller over him, so he could fall out of the top two.

Meanwhile, the Blazers are looking into trades with their draft pick, so Henderson will likely not get the chance to team up with Lillard. Even with Anfernee Simons in the mix, adding a talent like Henderson is never a bad plan. Portland is hosting workouts for other top prospects to do their due diligence.

Scoot Henderson has concerns over his ability to shoot and is only 6-foot-2 but his motor and feel for the game are great. He has dominated older competition for a little bit now, which should make his transition to the NBA easier. Whichever team gets him, Henderson has the chance to become a star at the NBA level.