The Portland Trail Blazers came into the NBA Draft lottery with extremely high hopes. Despite having just a 10.5% chance to win the No. 1 overall pick, the Blazers remained optimistic that they would earn the right to draft French phenom Victor Wembanyama in the upcoming draft. Instead, Portland had to settle for the No. 3 pick, which apparently, isn’t something they seem very interested in.

According to multiple reports, the Blazers are seriously considering the possibility of trading away their third pick for the NBA Draft. Apparently, Portland is preparing some sort of blockbuster trade package that now involves 6-fdoot-3 shooting guard Anfernee Simons:

“Speculation is already widespread that a package of the 3rd pick and Anfernee Simons might be used to snag an elite small forward,” reports NBA insider John Hollinger of The Athletic.

Previous reports suggested that the Blazers have interest in Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton. However, in this new rumor, it’s now an “elite small forward” that Portland appears to be looking for.

It seems that Damian Lillard remains intent on remaining with the Blazers, and at this point, the front office is doing everything it can to surround him with the talent he needs to potentially compete for a championship. Portland appears to be uninterested in taking the long route by picking up an unproven young stud in the draft like Brandon Miller or Amen Thompson to fill their needs at the wing. Dame’s window is running out, and the Blazers need to make some win-now moves to take advantage of the 32-year-old’s remaining peak years.