Scoot Henderson’s goodness–his greatness, even—is undeniable. Despite being just 6’2, his supreme athleticism and canny court-sense make him the most alluring guard prospect since Kyrie Irving in 2013. Having spent the last two seasons with the G League Ignite, Henderson is already fluent in the spacing and tempo of the NBA game; he’s internalized the rhythms of the pick-and-roll, manipulating defenses by varying his tempo. In just about any other draft, Henderson would be in the inner circle of potential top picks. And yet, the Charlotte Hornets are seemingly uninterested in picking Henderson with the #2 pick in the NBA Draft, allegedly favoring Alabama small forward Brandon Miller instead.

“League sources have told ClutchPoints that Charlotte is more likely to select Brandon Miller at this time,” reported ClutchPoints NBA Insider Brett Siegel about the team’s NBA Draft plans. “A 6-foot-9 forward who displayed his full arsenal of talent on the offensive end of the floor in college, Miller would be the ideal fit for the Hornets on the wing alongside All-Star guard LaMelo Ball.”

During his one year in college, Miller was arguably the best player in college basketball, averaging 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for an Alabama team that earned a #1 seed for the first time in program history. While he’s not nearly in Scoot Henderson’s stratosphere as a pure athlete, Miller is a polished, sharp-shooting wing with All-Star potential of his own. Still, his on-court production was marred by off-court controversy—Miller was tangentially involved in the January murder of Jamea Jonae Harris, the 23 year-old mother of a five year-old boy.

Even so, Miller was cleared by the police of any wrongdoing and his combination of size and shooting ability is evidently intriguing enough for the Hornets to put aside any potential moral compunctions.