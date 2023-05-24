Triple H…NBA Champion?!

As the NBA Finals draws nearer this June, the coveted NBA Larry O’Brien trophy paid a visit to WWE Monday Night RAW this week, at Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The NBA Championship trophy took to Twitter and Tiktok to document the visit, where it was held by none other than 14-time World Champion and Chief Content Officer Triple H.

A 14-time World Champion! 😤 What a thrill to meet @TripleH and experience @WWE Monday Night RAW! pic.twitter.com/xNznVmHs7x — The Larry O’Brien Trophy (@nbafinalstrophy) May 23, 2023

“It’s pretty heavy,” Triple H says as he poses with the trophy.

It stands at 25 inches tall and weighs 15.5 lbs of pure gold. The trophy was first created in 1977, the same year where it was won by the Portland Trail Blazers. The team with the most number of winners of the trophy are the Los Angeles Lakers with 11.

But it wasn’t just The Game that held the gold. Numerous WWE Superstars got a chance to be an NBA Champion, even if it was for a brief moment. These stars included Finn Balor, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn. It was even given an intro by WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin!

The Monday Night RAW show is just one of the many places that the Larry O’Brien trophy has visited this month. It has also visited the Kentucky Derby, the Miami Grand Prix, the ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ movie premiere, the Dodger Stadium, and more.

But ultimately, there’s only one destination it’s heading towards, and we will soon find out what it is. Will it be in the hands of the Denver Nuggets for the first time? Will it go to the Miami Heat? Or can the Boston Celtics find a way out of a 3-1 deficit and have the chance to bring it back to Boston after 15 years?

But hey, let’s be honest: that trophy looks good with Triple H. The guy deserves it for all that he’s done to the business for the past three decades. He should steal a replica of the trophy and place it in his room beside the WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt. It should look something like this: