Rookies playing in the All-Star Game is now a part of the norm. This season, three will represent their teams in the All-Star game, and one of them will be the starting shortstop for the American League.

The Athletics' Jacob Wilson is an old-school player who also happens to be one of the top hitters in the league during his rookie season. Only one player has a higher batting average than the rookie (.332), and that happens to be AL MVP Aaron Judge (.355).

Wilson injured his hand a few games ago, and his status for this game is still up in the air. He is projected to bat ninth for Aaron Boone's AL lineup, as he was announced a starter. Wilson returned from the injury over the weekend and finished the series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Just as Brent Rooker did in the Home Run Derby on Monday night, Wilson should represent the Athletics in the All-Star Game.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon caught up with Wilson during the All-Star festivities. This break is an opportunity for all the All-Stars to get to know one another. When Rodon saw Wilson in the clubhouse, he had to let the rookie know that he wasn't like the others.

“I said, ‘Dude, I’m looking at scouting reports on you and it says to throw fastballs up and in because you’re not supposed to have any hard contact.' I throw a four-seamer up and in, and you hit a double off me. Come on.”

Rodon continued on about Wilson when talking with Bob Nightengale.

“You don’t know what to expect with a guy that has low-miss, and can put up quality contact out there,” Rodon said. “It’s not fair. What do I do with a guy like this? You’re not going to strike him out. So, you’re trying to get a pitch that limits launch or limits exit velocity, and hopefully he gets out. That’s what makes it tough, especially when you have a guy on base, because he’s more than likely to drive that run in because of the ability to put the bat on the ball.”

Rodon will seek an opportunity for revenge against Wilson on Tuesday.