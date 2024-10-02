The NBA world was hit with tragic news of legendary shot-blocker Dikembe Mutombo's passing on Monday. Mutombo passed away at age 58 after a battle with brain cancer. Several NBA stars released tributes for Mutombo, and former Los Angeles Lakers star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar added to the list a powerful message.

“At 7'2″, Dikembe Mutombo and I were the same height, but to me he'll always be a towering figure as both as athlete and a humanitarian. He and I traveled together several times promoting the NBA worldwide. His kindness, good humor, and commitment to making a better world inspired everyone who knew him. He loved humanity and humanity loved him right back. There is no legacy. R.I.P Dikembe, we will never forget your contributions,” Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Abdul-Jabbar will never forget the time he spent with Mutombo, as many players who played and worked alongside the legendary center. Like Abdul-Jabbar, former United States President Barack Obama spoke highly of Mutombo's humanitarian efforts:

“Dikembe Mutombo was an incredible basketball player – one of the best shot blockers and defensive players of all time. But he also inspired a generation of young people across Africa, and his work as the NBA’s first global ambassador changed the way athletes think about their impact off the court. Michelle and I are thinking of Dikembe’s family and everyone who knew and loved him,” Obama wrote on X.

In Dikembe Mutombo's 18-year career, he amassed eight-star appearances. He was one of the most respected defenders in league history, constantly blocking shots and performing his signature finger-wave celebration. In addition. Mutombo's work as a global ambassador helped the NBA expand its reach in unprecedented ways.

Dikembe Mutombo's work on and off the court was inspiring, and his impact on the NBA and the larger community will continue to be remembered for a long time.