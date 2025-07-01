The anticipation for Michael Jordan being an NBA on NBC contributor this fall remains palpable. Part of it is also how he will approach this role in assessing the current generation of NBA players.

On Podcast P with Paul George, former NBA player Paul Pierce truly believes that Jordan's positive nature will help bridge the gap between the older and newer generations.

“If MJ comes out and just gives the flowers than everybody is just going to have to shut the hell up,” Pierce said. “It’s MJ, if youre seeing the GOAT, I think the rest of the older school players, older than me will fall in line. I think that’s important. I’m glad that Mike is going to be able to come give his perspective.”

“I mean that old man was a busy man. That man was traveling the world, smoking cigars, running his billy up with his shoes. He deserved that.”

Pierce contends that if Jordan lightens up on the new generation, then his fellow contemporaries (Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal) will follow suit.

At the same time, Jordan could fall in line and provide harsh critiques of current NBA players.

The gulf between the old and new in the NBA

There's seemingly know end in sight to the generational wars in the NBA. Recently, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards said Jordan was the only player of his era with skill.

Charles Barkley sharply criticized the New York Knicks for not closing out their playoff series against the Detroit Pistons.

Jordan was not shy about speaking out on the players of his era. As was the case during the Last Dance documentary, when he held himself and his teammates to extremely high standards.

An approach that likely wouldn't resonate with the current generation. Nevertheless, Jordan gave credit to LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Nikola Jokic for their talents.