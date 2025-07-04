NBA star Damian Lillard did not rush to respond after his exit from Milwaukee. A couple of weeks after the Bucks waived him, he finally broke his silence with a message that made clear he plans to own the next phase of his career.

“If they call it a ‘gamble’ at this stage… tell em this is the jackpot. #ToBeContinued,” the 13-year NBA veteran tweeted. Those words carried the calm defiance that has always set him apart. Even after a difficult season and a serious injury, he still believes in his value.

If they call it a “gamble” at this stage… tell em this the jackpot. #ToBeContinued — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Lillard understood plenty of people would call his year in Milwaukee a failed risk. The Bucks paid a steep price to acquire him, hoping he and Giannis Antetokounmpo would deliver a championship. At first, the plan seemed promising.

He dropped signature scoring performances that proved his shooting range and late-game poise remained intact. Every time he pulled up from deep, he forced defenses to scramble. Opponents knew they could never relax when he had the ball.

But the season changed when he tore his Achilles and lost the chance to help Milwaukee in the playoffs. The Bucks faced mounting pressure to reshape the roster. In the NBA, teams move quickly when the window starts to close.

Milwaukee decided to clear cap space and pivot to a different plan around Giannis. They waived Lillard to open up room for other moves. He respected the decision but refused to let it define the story of his career.

His tweet flipped the narrative in an instant. He acknowledged the gamble but called it the jackpot, reminding everyone he feels free to decide where he goes next. In a league quick to declare players finished, he made it clear he controls how this chapter unfolds.

Executives across the NBA paid close attention. Even at 34, Lillard still holds value as a nine-time All-Star. His leadership, deep shooting, and fearless mentality have carried teams when it mattered most. Front offices understand he can still deliver if he returns healthy.

Article Continues Below

Lillard does not plan to rush his next decision, intending to focus on his rehab first. He will look for a franchise that matches his ambition and respects what he brings. In his 13 years in the NBA, he has never taken the easy path or let public pressure sway him. In Portland, he stayed loyal when others left, and in Milwaukee, he embraced the challenge of joining a contender. Now, he wants to make sure his next stop reflects what he has learned.

His words also showed he refuses to let an injury overshadow his accomplishments. He does not see this as an ending, rather a chance to reset and build something new.

Most players would slip out of the spotlight during a long recovery, but Lillard chose a different approach. He spoke directly and showed no embarrassment about how things ended. He called it the jackpot because he sees freedom in the uncertainty.

NBA teams will monitor his rehab throughout the season. If he proves he can move with his old quickness and confidence, he will become one of the most intriguing free agents available. His reputation as a clutch scorer and respected leader keeps doors open.

Lillard's tweet set the tone for what comes next, and he has no plans to disappear He believes the best version of himself still waits on the other side of recovery, and he feels ready to prove he can rise again.

This mindset defines Damian Lillard’s career. He never needed validation from anyone else; he built his name by betting on himself and delivering when it mattered. In his mind, this new phase is no different. He plans to show the NBA that belief and purpose can carry him through anything.