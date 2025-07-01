As the NBA has evolved, players have taken shots from further and further away. At the beginning of the league, Bill Russell dominated in the paint, leading the Boston Celtics to 11 championships. When Paul Pierce played, mid-range shots dominated the game. Kevin Durant, one of the NBA's best mid-range shooters, has made a career operating within the three-point line.

Pierce spoke with Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George about how 3-pointers have changed the league.

Pierce appeared on Monday's episode of Podcast P with George, talking to the former All-Star about today's offense. Teams like the Celtics and 76ers are shooting from shots from deep than ever, resulting in a less-appealing game in his opinion. He complained about the lead offensive strategy in the NBA today, suggesting a rule change that could fix it.

“You know what’s bothering me now about the NBA right now is just the amount of threes,” Pierce said. “I saw the Celtics shoot 60 threes in a game. I was just like damn they could just take it to the bucket. I would just like implement like threes can only be shot at a certain point of the game. Like make the three LED. Turn that s–t off and then turn it on.”

Pierce expanded on his thought, saying that the lights would be on in specific stretches of the game. When it is off, players cannot shoot 3-pointers. He told George that it would bring more excitement to the game, keeping things fair in the process.

“We’re going to get LED threes and now it's off for the next three or four minutes,” Pierce suggested. “You ain't going to know when it's off though. But you know for the next five minutes it's going to be on. But it's always on the last five minutes of the game for you to try to come back.”

The 76ers do not shoot as many threes as the Celtics do, but the shot is a staple of every offense in the league. Last season, both Boston and the Utah Jazz shot 63 3-pointers in a single game. Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, and LaMelo Ball each had a game where they attempted 20.

While Pierce's change might not be the direction the league goes in, the rise in 3-pointers has changed how teams build their rosters. Players like George have been coached to shoot threes or layups, disregarding inefficient mid-range shots.

Older players like Pierce and LeBron James don't like the way the NBA has evolved. Unfortunately for them, the 3-point shot is not going anywhere anytime soon.

More NBA News
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) holds onto the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center.
NBA rumors: Bulls insider dumps cold water on Jonathan Kuminga possibilityZachary Weinberger ·
Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (23) shoots the ball between Portland Trailblazers guard Clyde Drexler (22) and Steve Johnson (33) at Memorial Coliseum.
Why Paul Pierce thinks Michael Jordan will change how Ex-players cover the NBAZachary Draves ·
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum.
Blazers rumors: Damian Lillard reunion on the table after Bucks releaseMalik Brown ·
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) drives for the basket against Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum.
NBA news: Damian Lillard’s agent breaks silence on stunning Bucks releaseJulian Ojeda ·
Damian Lillard photoshopped in Lakers jersey and Damian Lillard again photoshopped in Kings jersey
Best free-agent destinations for Damian Lillard after Bucks waived himBailey Bassett ·
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket as LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center.
10 greatest No. 3 overall NBA Draft picks, rankedSpencer See ·