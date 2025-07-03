The second overall pick is usually the second best talent out of a draft class. And this year, the San Antonio Spurs selected Dylan Harper at No. 2 in the 2025 NBA Draft. Although the expectations aren't as high compared to the top overall pick, the second pick still faces insurmountable pressure to contribute right from the get-go. Here are the 10 greatest No. 2 overall picks in NBA Draft history, ranked.

10. Ja Morant – 2019

Ja Morant is currently one of the brightest stars in the NBA. Although off-court troubles have slowed down his career, the second overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft continues to be the face of the Memphis Grizzlies. At only 25 years old, Morant has already collected two All-Star Game appearances, the NBA Rookie of the Year Award, the NBA Most Improved Player Award, and an All-NBA Second Team selection.

9. Jason Kidd – 1994

Jason Kidd was one of the best point guards in the league during his prime. The second pick of the 1994 NBA Draft immediately made his presence felt by winning the NBA Rookie of the Year Award before racking up 10 All-Star Game appearances. Kidd later on helped the Dallas Mavericks win the 2011 NBA championship.

8. Gary Payton – 1990

Widely known as “The Glove,” Gary Payton was easily the Seattle SuperSonics' best player in the 1990s thanks to his playmaking and elite perimeter defense. The former second overall pick made his mark by leading the NBA in steals and took home the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award in 1996. Furthermore, Payton managed to add an NBA championship ring by helping the Miami Heat win it all in 2006.

7. Wes Unseld – 1968

There's not a lot of NBA rookies who made their presence felt right from the get-go quite like Wes Unseld. The Baltimore Bullets hit the jackpot with Unseld at the 1968 NBA Draft. In his rookie season, he became the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to take home NBA Rookie of the Year honors and the NBA MVP Award in the same season. Less than a decade later, the 6-foot-7 big man helped the Bullets secure an NBA title with him crowned as the Finals MVP.

6. Kevin Durant – 2007

To this day, Kevin Durant is regarded as one of the most gifted scorers of the game. Equipped with the combination of size, length, and skill, Durant is a walking matchup nightmare in the wings. The current Houston Rockets star proved his worth by taking NBA MVP honors in 2014 before leading the Golden State Warriors to back-to-back NBA championships.

5. Isiah Thomas – 1981

The Detroit Pistons certainly made the right choice at the 1981 NBA Draft when they selected Isiah Thomas with the second overall pick. Thomas went on to become the focal point of the Bad Boy Pistons team that dominated the league en route to back-to-back NBA titles. Thomas was the resident playmaker as the 12-time NBA All-Star even led the league in assists during the 1984-85 season.

4. Rick Barry – 1965

The San Francisco/Golden State Warriors were a formidable squad largely due to Rick Barry. He was considered to be one of the greatest scorers in the NBA, even turning some heads with his unorthodox free-throw shooting form. The 6-foot-7 forward eventually led the Warriors to an NBA championship in 1975, where he was crowned the Finals MVP.

3. Bob Pettit – 1954

Although the 50s were dominated by the Boston Celtics, the St. Louis Hawks were still able to snag one thanks to the leadership of Bob Pettit. He was an individually outstanding player, having won two NBA MVP Awards. However, the main highlight of his career was leading the Hawks to the NBA title in 1958.

2. Jerry West – 1960

Jerry West is an NBA legend for a reason. He was the face of the Minneapolis Lakers back in the day after the franchise selected him second overall at the 1960 NBA Draft. West went on to become one of the brightest superstars in the league, earning 14 All-Star Game appearances. The Lakers legend was also the first NBA Finals MVP in league history and the only one to win the award from the losing team. Three seasons later, West was crowned NBA champion.

1. Bill Russell – 1956

When it comes to NBA titles, Bill Russell certainly had the most as a player. The Boston Celtics moved heaven and earth to be able to attain the services of Russell, as the franchise successfully made an agreement with the St. Louis Hawks, who drafted him second overall. Russell was the centerpiece of the Celtics dynasty that captured 11 NBA titles. He also won five NBA MVP Awards, making him the greatest second overall NBA Draft pick in league history.