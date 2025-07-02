When it comes to halftime performers, there is no one bigger in the business than Red Panda. Red Panda performs throughout the year, typically at basketball games. She rides a massive unicycle while balancing bowls all over her body. She will have some on her feet, and she flings them up onto her head. It is truly a sight to behold, but unfortunately, she fell and sustained an injury during Tuesday's Minnesota Lynx vs. Indiana Fever game.

Red Panda took a fall during her halftime performance on Tuesday night, and she wasn't able to continue because of a wrist injury. Her team released a statement about the fall and gave an update on how Red Panda is doing:

“Thank you very much to all NBA, WNBA, Universities, media individuals and her ever supporting fans for your kindness and concern,” the statement says. “Last night at Lynx/Fever she took a fall at the very beginning of the show, due to left paddle of her unicycle was damaged during transit, her left wrist was severely fractured at the same spot for the 2nd time. She was at the hospital for 11 hours last night.”

Two staff members from the Lynx stayed with Red Panda while she was in the hospital. She is doing better, but she will need a second repair done.

“Greta and Sheridan, from Minnesota Lynx, stayed with her at the hospital the entire night for her procedure,” the statement continues. “She is very grateful. She is on her way home now and the Doctors in Minneapolis have recommended that as soon as she gets home, she meet with an orthopedic surgeon for the 2nd part of repair.”

Fans and teams from around the country showed their support for Red Panda after the incident. She is feeling the love as she gets through this difficult time.

“Red panda, wants me to Thank all of you for the kind wishes and support, it means the world to her,” the statement adds. “She much appreciates from her heart the support she is receiving. We’ll keep you all posted.”

Red Panda is a fan favorite around the country, and it's hard to find a halftime show that is more impressive than hers. Unfortunately, she is going to need some time off to recover from this wrist injury, but it's going to be exciting when she is able to make a return to arenas around the nation. Red Panda has everyone's support.