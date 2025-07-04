Damian Lillard progresses through an intriguing offseason of his NBA career after a controversial departure from the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks waived and stretched the remainder of his contract to land Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers. As a result, he was no longer part of the Bucks organization as they cut him from the roster.

This will allow him to choose his next NBA team while he rehabs from his torn Achilles. According to reporter Chris Haynes, he will make his selection under the terms he believes to be suitable for him.

“Sources: Free agent star Damian Lillard is open to signing with a team this offseason under the right terms and conditions as he continues rehabbing. He is receiving ample interest, but is in no rush to make a decision,” Haynes said.

What lies ahead for Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard approaches a new chapter of his NBA career after the Bucks decided to move on from him.

Lillard tore his Achilles during Game 4 of the first-round playoff series between the Bucks and Indiana Pacers. This will sideline for at least a majority of the 2025-26 season.

His time with the Bucks ended after two seasons from 2023 to 2025. He averaged 24.6 points, seven assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game after 131 appearances. He shot 43.4% from the field, including 36.4% from beyond the arc, and 92.1% from the free-throw line.

It was an unfortunate conclusion to his stint at Milwaukee, ending in consecutive first-round exits. The championship potential he had with Giannis Antetokounmpo as a star duo did not come to fruition as injuries ultimately ruined their chances.

Nonetheless, Lillard will look forward to the multiple teams that will pursue him this summer. He will want a team that will give him the time to recover while getting himself back into game shape. Championships contention remains on his mind as there are some teams that will want to bring his services over to their squads.