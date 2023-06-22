Chris Paul is becoming a member of the Golden State Warriors after his very brief tenure with the Washington Wizards. Paul is involved in a trade that will land Jordan Poole with the Wizards, and this now looks like the final destination for Paul after a tumultuous week for him, reports Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

“Golden State will not waive Chris Paul and is looking forward to partnering with the star to make a championship run.”

After years of battling against the Warriors and Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, Chris Paul will now be teammates with all of them and look to win his highly coveted first NBA Finals ring. He might not get the opportunity to be teammates with Green in case the Warriors forward signs elsewhere in NBA free agency, but the trade of Jordan Poole suggests that the Warriors are trying to retain Green.

It is an absolutely massive blockbuster move pulled off by the Warriors and one they hope will solve any of the chemistry issues they found themselves with last season. The physical altercation between Green and Poole that led to Poole being knocked out cold clearly played a role in some locker room strife in the 2022-2023 campaign. With Poole gone, the Warriors will hope to return to normal.

Another reason this is a massive move is the contract extension that the Warriors gave Jordan Poole just last offseason. Sending him away for Chris Paul indicates that they don't see Poole being an asset in helping the Warriors core win another championship, while they believe adding Chris Paul could be the veteran piece that puts them back into the NBA Finals.