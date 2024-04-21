After their big 111-104 Game 1 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks fans are feeling good. So good, in fact, that they are looking ahead to a potential NBA Eastern Conference Finals matchup with the Boston Celtics – chanting, “We want Boston.”
“WE WANT BOSTON… WE WANT BOSTON!”
Knicks fans were chanting outside MSG after their Game 1 win over the Sixers 👀
(via @ESPNNewYork) pic.twitter.com/lacdbn64mm
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 21, 2024
Celtics fans certainly took notice.
KristapsMuse – “They win ONE game in the playoffs, and then they think they are all that”
Ned Brady – “Literally rooting for y'all to get there your cute lil team that could is food to us”
ErikaaLauren – “Rent free, you gotta make it through this round and the next one buddies!!”
13- “damn everybody want a piece”
Dan Roche – “Enjoy your Game 1 Championship Parade. God speed.”
Jen – “lmao meanwhile Celtics asking why’d you give the Heat bulletin board material”
UmCordy – “Jrue Holiday and Derrick White would have Brunson wanting to switch career paths in a 7 game series.”
Matt Carey – “what I do legitimately appreciate about Knicks fans is how totally opposite they are to Sixers fans, Sixers fans see something good happening and wait for the other shoe to drop, Knicks fans win one playoff game and immediately jump two playoff series ahead”
Brad Auerbach – “‘Celtics haven’t been relevant in 30 years' but also every single playoff win look who’s on everyone’s mind”
Godzilla Shamgodzilla – “Wouldn’t be a new york team if they weren’t incapable of acting like they’ve been here before”
jdog – “Dawg it’s game 1 of round 1 + be careful what you wish for as always”
Miss Inappropriate – “Wow. One friggin win and they already think they’re going to the ecf?? Wow. Okay Knicks fans…”
Celtics Central – “Bookmarked”
Celtics vs. Knicks would be epic fun
It's no guarantee that either team would make it to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, but a Knicks vs. Celtics matchup would be incredible for basketball fans.
The Knicks handled business against the 76ers in Game 1 of their NBA Playoffs matchup behind 22 points apiece from Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson. Philly star Joel Embiid appeared to significantly injure his knee in the first half, but he returned to the game and nearly carried his team to the upset win.
The Boston Celtics, meanwhile, kick off their NBA Playoffs first round series against the Miami Heat on Sunday.
The Celtics won't have a completely clear injury report for the game, as big man Luke Kornet will be out for that matchup with a right calf strain.
Kornet played in Boston's final game of the regular season, making this update a bit of a surprise. In that last outing this past Sunday, the 7-footer finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks en route to a 132-122 Celtics win over the Washington Wizards.
The Celtics take on the Heat in Game 1 at 1pm EST on Sunday. The Knicks host the 76ers in Game 2 of their series at 7:30pm EST on Monday.