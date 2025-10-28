The New York Knicks are once again facing uncertainty regarding their star big man. Karl-Anthony Towns has landed on the injury report for the fourth straight game, listed as questionable with a right quad strain ahead of the team’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

Towns, who has been battling the lingering quad issue since opening night, continues to push through the discomfort to stay on the floor, and he’s done so effectively.

Despite being on the injury report for all three games so far this season, the veteran forward-center has averaged 20.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 40.5% from the field and 38.9% from deep across 33.3 minutes per game.

The Knicks’ medical staff has been closely managing his workload, but Towns’ willingness to play through pain hasn’t gone unnoticed. In the season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he earned massive praise from Knicks fans after gutting out a gritty performance, 19 points on 5-for-12 shooting with 11 rebounds, to lead New York to a 119-111 victory.

Karl-Anthony Towns has a Grade 2 quad strain. Towns on playing through the injury: “I didn’t want to disappoint the fans" pic.twitter.com/x7AQfLtNfg — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) October 23, 2025

That night, with Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson sidelined, Towns stepped up as the primary interior presence and delivered when the team needed him most.

His status remains uncertain for Tuesday’s clash against the Bucks, but if his previous three appearances are any indication, Towns may once again attempt to play through the injury. New York has relied heavily on his scoring and rebounding to offset the absence of Robinson, who remains out with a left ankle injury, and the inconsistent availability of Hart.

The Knicks have managed a 2-1 start despite the early-season injuries, largely because of Towns’ presence and production. However, the team faces a difficult balance, protecting its newly acquired All-Star from aggravating the injury while maintaining momentum against one of the league’s top Eastern Conference contenders.

Whether Towns suits up against Milwaukee or not, one thing is clear: his toughness and leadership have already made an impression in New York. For a player long known for his offensive talent, it’s his resilience that’s earning him the city’s respect.