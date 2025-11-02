The Minnesota Vikings might finally get their bookends back. Offensive tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill are expected to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions despite both being listed as questionable, per Brian Schefter on X, formerly Twitter, and Kevin O’Connell’s optimistic read heading into the weekend.

Minnesota needs them. In Thursday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Vikings allowed five sacks and managed just 10 points. Quarterback Carson Wentz finished 15-of-27 for 144 yards with one touchdown and one interception as the offense stalled after halftime. Protection broke down too often, and the ground game never got traction (34 team rushing yards). Getting Darrisaw and O’Neill back should stabilize the edges and give the run-pass game a chance to breathe.

Christian Darrisaw aggravated a knee issue in Week 8 and exited early, but he returned to a full practice on Wednesday before getting a late-week questionable tag. Brian O’Neill, also dealing with a knee injury, practiced and trended up. O’Connell stopped short of declaring either starter in or out but said the staff “feels really good” about their availability via Dane Mizutani of the West Central Tribune.

Detroit enters at 5–2 after a bye and remains a heavy favorite at home, but the matchup flips a bit if Minnesota protects. With J.J. McCarthy expected back under center, the Vikings’ best path is letting Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison win outside while T.J. Hockenson works the seams. That script requires time, and time starts with 71 (Darrisaw) and 75 (O’Neill) holding up against a strong Lions front.

The Vikings also need cleaner early downs. Against the Chargers, Minnesota faced too many second- and third-and-longs, which invited pressure and tightened windows. Even modest improvement on the ground can change the math. If Darrisaw and O’Neill go, the Vikings can lean into play-action, move the pocket, and let McCarthy attack rhythm throws rather than chasing explosives under duress.

Health at tackle doesn’t guarantee an upset, but it gives Minnesota a real shot to look like itself again. If Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill suit up and finish, the Vikings’ offense gains its floor back, and maybe a ceiling high enough to make Detroit sweat at Ford Field.