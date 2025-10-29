It has not been a picture-perfect start to the 2025-26 NBA season for the New York Knicks, who have lost two in a row, but superfan Ben Stiller isn't losing hope.

Stiller took to X, formerly Twitter, to ask for fans' patience as head coach Mike Brown figures things out amid the start of his first year with the Knicks.

“We’re going to have to give the [Knicks] a minute,” Stiller wrote. “We’ve known that, and though we want it to be perfect out of the box, the reality is this is a whole new system.

“We all know the pieces are in place, now [we] have to trust that what they are working towards is a fully synced team as the season moves on, peaking in the spring,” he continued.

It's a long 82-game NBA season, and the Knicks are only four games in. They started the year off with a bang, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. However, they have since lost back-to-back games against the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks.

If there is any silver lining, the losses were only by eight and 10 points. So, they lost in close matchups against two 3-1 teams. Their next matchup is on Halloween on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, against the Chicago Bulls.

Ben Stiller is a known Knicks superfan

Stiller, who was born in New York City, is one of the most well-known Knicks fans, up there with Spike Lee and Timothée Chalamet.

He was especially present during their 2024-25 season. Stiller attended several playoff games. The Knicks ultimately made it to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they lost to the Indiana Pacers.

Stiller is best known as an actor and filmmaker. He is known for roles in the Night at the Museum, Madagascar, and Meet the Parents franchises.

Additionally, he is known for his roles in There's Something About Mary, Zoolander, and Tropic Thunder. His other notable credits include Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Happy Gilmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.

He is one of the executive producers and directors of Apple TV+'s Emmy-winning series Severance. Stiller has directed several episodes of the hit show.