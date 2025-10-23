Mike Brown couldn’t hide his admiration for OG Anunoby after the New York Knicks opened the 2025-26 season with a statement win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“OG was a monster… he was our defensive player of the game,” Brown said postgame. “He guarded multiple guys tonight, and his energy on both ends set the tone for us.”

Anunoby was indeed everywhere, finishing with 24 points and 14 rebounds in a dominant two-way performance that powered the Knicks to a 119-111 victory over the Cavs on Wednesday night.

🏀 WEDNESDAY'S FINAL SCORES 🏀 OG Anunoby's double-double and defensive efforts propel the @nyknicks to 1-0! Jalen Brunson: 23 PTS, 5 AST

Karl-Anthony Towns: 19 PTS, 11 REB

Mikal Bridges: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL, 2 BLK

Miles McBride: 15 PTS, 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/LdvgPjmcEZ — NBA (@NBA) October 23, 2025

His defensive versatility was key in containing Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland down the stretch, while his rebounding activity created multiple second-chance opportunities for New York.

The night marked a new era for the Knicks, their first game under Mike Brown after the surprise offseason firing of Tom Thibodeau, and the team wasted no time making an impression.

Article Continues Below

Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 19 points and 11 rebounds, as the Knicks displayed a balanced attack and renewed defensive intensity under their new head coach.

New York jumped out to a 17-point lead in the first half, only to watch it evaporate as Mitchell fueled a Cleveland comeback in the third quarter. But with the game on the line, the Knicks’ defense clamped down and their stars delivered, led by Anunoby’s relentless effort and Brown’s sharp adjustments.

A 14-0 run early in the fourth quarter sealed the win for a Knicks team determined to build on last season’s Eastern Conference Finals run.

“OG’s impact doesn’t always show in the box score, but tonight it did,” Brown said. “When you have someone who can defend multiple positions like that and still give you 24 and 14, it changes everything. He and KAT really anchored us tonight.”

The Knicks will now look to ride this momentum into their home opener on Friday against the Boston Celtics, where Brown will get another chance to test his new defensive identity against one of the league’s most explosive offenses.