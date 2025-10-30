Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green didn’t hold back his criticism of the New York Knicks, dismissing the team’s championship aspirations as the 2025-26 NBA season closes out its first month.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, the four-time NBA champion shared a blunt assessment of New York’s chances.

“Personally, the Knicks, I just don’t believe they’re contenders. I don’t think they have what it takes to win at the highest level,” Green said. “I think you can stifle their offense and make it hard on them and I just think ultimately, the guys that don’t want to defend – it makes it tough to win at the highest level.”

Knicks seek consistency under Mike Brown as Draymond Green questions their contender status

Green’s remarks come months after the Knicks reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000. New York’s deep playoff run last season marked a turning point for the franchise, but the start of this campaign has been uneven. The team has opened 2-2, following consecutive losses to the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks, including a 121-111 defeat on Tuesday night.

Star guard Jalen Brunson has carried the offensive load early, averaging 31.8 points, five assists, four rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field, 31.3 percent from three, and 88.6 percent from the free-throw line through four games.

Under new head coach Mike Brown, the Knicks have shifted toward a ball-movement-oriented offense after years of relying on isolation plays. Despite the stylistic changes and a stronger supporting cast that includes Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby, Green’s comments reflect skepticism around New York’s ability to maintain defensive intensity and consistency against elite teams.

The Knicks will look to rebound in their upcoming two-game set against the undefeated Chicago Bulls, beginning Friday night at 8:00 p.m. ET at the United Center. The teams will meet again Sunday night at Madison Square Garden in a nationally televised matchup.

Meanwhile, the Warriors (4-1) have continued their strong start with a 98-79 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. Green contributed to another defensive showcase, holding the Clippers to 36.6 percent shooting. Golden State will face the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday and the Indiana Pacers on Saturday as they continue their road trip.