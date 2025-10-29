One of the most interesting teams in the NBA coming into this season is the New York Knicks as they try to settle in with a new head coach in Mike Brown.

Not only are the Knicks managing staff changes after firing Tom Thibodeau following an Eastern Conference Finals loss last season, but they are also dealing with sky-high expectations with many pundits picking them to secure the best record and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The season is still young, and it's clear that the Knicks are still going through some growing pains. Those continued on Tuesday night, as the Knicks took a 121-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks to drop to 2-2 on the season. Despite the disappointment of this result, Brown knows that it isn't the end of the world for his team.

Mike Brown was asked why the Knicks didn't "uphold the standard" in the second half: "We're still trying to find our way a little bit. Maybe we need to get hit in the mouth a few times to really respect it and understand it" pic.twitter.com/rteVjdKvGv — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) October 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

“We're still trying to find our way a little bit,” Brown said. “Maybe we need to get hit in the mouth a few times to really respect it and understand it.”

Brown is specifically referring to the third quarter, when the Knicks saw a 12-point halftime lead evaporate. The Bucks exploded in the third quarter, playing some of their best basketball and outscoring the Knicks 35-20. Milwaukee maintained control throughout the fourth quarter to get a relatively comfortable win in the end.

Like everyone else, the Knicks didn't have a good answer for Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been on an absolute rampage at the start of this season. He finished this game with 37 points on 16-for-22 shooting to go with eight rebounds and seven assists and was a problem for Brown and company all night long.

On the other end, a lot has been made about the Knicks getting used to playing in a new offense under Brown, and it's clear that things still aren't quite clicking on all cylinders. Jalen Brunson finished this game with 36 points, but Karl-Anthony Towns scored just eight on 2-of-12 shooting. The Knicks had just four players in double figures and relied a ton on Brunson every time they needed a bucket.

New York is too talented to not still be right at the top of the East if healthy, and it should continue to settle in and improve as the season goes on. The Knicks' next chance to get back in the win column comes on Friday in their NBA Cup opener against the Chicago Bulls.