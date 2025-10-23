The 2025-26 NBA season is here, and the New York Knicks opened it with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, and known superfan Ben Stiller was hyped up.

Stiller frequently posts about his favorite NBA team on X, formerly Twitter. He was hyped up after the Knicks won their season opener, their first win under Mike Brown.

“LETS GOOOOO,” Stiller wrote on X.

He then quote-posted a video from SportsCenter where ESPN's NBA crew made a bold prediction about the Knicks' 2025 season. They thought the Knicks were going to the 2025 NBA Finals. While Stiller didn't necessarily agree, he knows it's a long season and to take it one game at a time.

“1-0,” he responded.

Ben Stiller was along for the ride with the Knicks in 2024

Stiller has been a fan of the Knicks for years, but he was especially vocal during the 2024-25 season. He attended several games, and he was a fixture of their playoff games, traveling on the road for some of them.

Ultimately, the Knicks' 2024-25 season ended with disappointment. They made it to the Eastern Conference Finals, but they lost in six games to the Indiana Pacers.

Now, they are hoping to climb the mountain top and win the NBA Finals for the first time since 1973. They are off to a promising start after beating the Cavaliers.

The Knicks did not play well against the Cavaliers in 2024. They were swept in their four matchups against Cleveland during the 2024-25 season, so it is important that they got a win in their first encounter during the 2025-26 season.

Stiller is an acclaimed actor and director known for his roles in the Meet the Parents, Madagascar, and Night at the Museum franchises. He is also known for his roles in comedies like Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Along Came Polly.

He made his directorial debut in 1994, directing Reality Bites. Since then, he has directed Tropic Thunder, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, and Zoolander 2. Stiller is an executive producer and director of episodes of Apple TV+'s Emmy-winning series Severance.

His most recent project was directing Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost, a documentary about his parents, Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara. It was released in theaters on October 17.