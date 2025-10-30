A week ago, New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson didn't take part in the start of the season due to an ankle injury. But it looks like he will be back in action at just the right time.

On Thursday, Knicks head coach Mike Brown officially confirmed that Robinson took part in practice, per Stefan Bondy of The New York Post. In addition, he said that a decision will be made before tip-off on Friday against the Chicago Bulls.

While his start to the season was late, Robinson is expected to be a breakout player for the Knicks. Last year, Robinson averaged 5.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. All the while, he played in 17 games and shot 66.1% from the field. His play was limited due to recovery from ankle surgery sustained in 2024.

Nevertheless, Robinson did play in the playoffs. Altogether, he averaged 4.7 points and 7.1 rebounds as the Knicks made it to the Eastern Conference Finals. Ultimately, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in six games.

Currently, the Knicks are 2-2 to start off the season. On Friday, they will face a Bulls team that is off to a 4-0 start. Also, Brown is in his first season as head coach following the abrupt firing of Tom Thibodeau.

The Knicks need to keep an eye on Mitchell Robinson from the watchtower

Altogether, Robinson is an effective offensive force and rebounder when he's healthy. However, he is prone to injury, particularly involving his feet. As a result, the Knicks must do whatever it takes to strike a balance where they can get him on the floor, while protecting him from injury.

Without question, the Knicks are slated to be one of the top teams in the East, if not the top team. So they have pieces in place, but Robinson is a critical piece.

Therefore, he needs some special attention.