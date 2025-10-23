After leading the New York Knicks to their deepest playoff run in 25 years, Tom Thibodeau’s tenure with the Knicks ended in a way that sources close to him described as both shocking and painful. According to The Athletic’s Ian O’Connor, the former Knicks head coach felt betrayed by people within the Knicks organization following his dismissal.

“When you find out that people you helped either weren’t with you in the end or didn’t fight for you like you fought for them, that stings,” a source close to Thibodeau said to The Athletic.

Thibodeau spent five seasons in New York. He compiled a 226-174 record and guided the franchise to four playoff appearances. His leadership helped transform a team that had been a consistent underachiever into a legitimate contender. Their biggest highlight was last season’s trip to the Eastern Conference Finals. In that run, the Knicks eliminated the defending champion Boston Celtics. But they eventually fell to the Indiana Pacers in six games.

Tension was building for the Knicks

Despite the success, internal tension reportedly began to build. Thibodeau was reportedly philosophically misaligned with members of the front office. That also included team president Leon Rose, who had previously shielded him from the scrutiny of owner James Dolan. By season’s end, Rose and others were “done stepping in front of the bus” for the coach.

Dolan, who attended player and staff exit interviews, reportedly influenced some to act in self-preservation, which further isolated Thibodeau. Though not without flaws, Thibodeau had been widely respected for helping players and assistants advance their careers and stabilize a once-dysfunctional franchise.

The decision to dismiss him came only a year after he signed a $30 million extension, marking a bold gamble for Dolan and the Knicks’ leadership. Veteran coach Mike Brown, formerly of the Cavaliers, Lakers, and Kings, was hired to take over a roster expected to contend again this season.

New York began its new era at Madison Square Garden with a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Regardless, Thibodeau’s firing may have closed one chapter of Knicks basketball. Now, the next one begins under the weight of lofty expectations and lingering questions about loyalty and leadership.