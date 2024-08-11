The Team USA men's basketball squad is celebrating their incredible run in the 2024 Olympics. The USA secured another gold meal with their 98-87 win over Victor Wembanyama and France on Saturday. Veteran USA star and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was hyped about the occasion but did not hold back on trolling fellow Olympic teammate and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards during the team's celebration.

Edwards was preparing to pop a bottle of champagne when James said, “Come on Ant, we know you ain't been there yet,” as shown via USA Basketball on X (formerly Twitter):

James' comments' seemed to point out the fact that Edwards had not popped champagne because he had not won an NBA championship yet.

Anthony Edwards may not have won a title yet, but he continues to get close. He helped lead the Timberwolves to the 2023 Western Conference. Minnesota was fresh off a thrilling seven-game series victory over the previous champion Denver Nuggets. However, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks got the best of the Edwards and T-Wolves, beating them in five games.

Edwards received the opportunity to play for Team USA, and his contributions helped the squad add to their legacy with another gold medal. Lakers veteran LeBron James was a great teammate for Edwards to lean on.

LeBron James played the role of mentor on Team USA

When the USA started their exhibition play, Edwards reportedly admitted nervousness to James.

“I was nervous for real, I ain’t gonna lie; I told Bron… I ain’t been nervous in a minute. My first time playing in the Olympics. I definitely was nervous,” Edwards said, per Chris Hine.

James is highly experienced on the international stage, so he was one of the best people Edwards could have made his admission to. The Lakers forward likely reassured Edwards with sound advice, which could have made a difference in Team USA's synergy.

James was incredible for the USA down the stretch of the Olympics. He was one of the team's most consistent performers. He amassed a triple-double during the squad's thrilling 95-91 win over Serbia. James accumulated 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 10n assists. Of course, James has had stout help.

Stephen Curry put up 36 points against Serbia and later led the USA with 24 points in the gold-medal win over France. James had a 14-point-10-assist double-double in the victory, Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards scored eight points off the bench.

It will be exciting to watch James continue to mentor the next generation of NBA stars.