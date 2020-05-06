Charles Barkley hails Isiah Thomas, John Stockton 2 best ‘pure’ point guards ever

Two-time NBA champion and former member of the infamous Detroit Pistons “Bad Boys” has been on the wrong end of some harsh criticism of late. This has been brought about by his portrayal in ESPN’s hit docuseries “The Last Dance,” wherein Thomas’ rather unsavory relationship with the great Michael Jordan is explored. Recently, however, none other than fellow Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has come to the defense of Thomas.

According to Barkley, he firmly believes that despite his flaws, Thomas — along with Utah Jazz legend John Stockton — are the two greatest “pure” point guards of all time.

“I just thought some of the stuff that happened to Isiah after last week was disrespectful because he’s the greatest pure point guard ever. Him and John Stockton,” Barkley said during a recent appearance on “ESPN’s Get Up,” via John Weinstein of theScore.

Charles Barkley went on to expound on his point, saying that while he believes that Magic Johnson of the Los Angeles Lakers is the GOAT PG, he also explained what lifts Thomas and Stockton above the rest.

“Magic Johnson is the greatest point guard ever, but he’s a freak of nature,” Barkley said. “But Isiah Thomas and John Stockton are the two best pure – when I say pure, I mean little guys to play the point guard position – they’re the best to ever do it.”

That’s some high praise coming from a man that during his time, played with or against some of the best players this league has ever seen. It’s also great that someone of Barkley’s stature has come out publicly to try and defend Thomas, who at this point, appears to be on the receiving end of some unwarranted condemnation.