Few NBA players have had a career trajectory quite as unique as former All-Star center for the Sacramento Kings DeMarcus Cousins. Cousins established himself as a name brand player during his time with the Kings before teaming up with Anthony Davis on the New Orleans Pelicans, where he suffered a devastating injury that he was never able to fully recover from.
Cousins has been out of the NBA for a while now, leading some fans to wonder whether or not a comeback to the association may be on the horizon for the big man. Recently, Cousins himself got one hundred percent honest on that speculation.
“Honestly, no. I know I’ve had my time there,” said Cousins, per Cyro Asseo de Choch of HoopsHype. “You know, there was a point where I was trying to make that happen. But the place I’m in my life now, just with everything I’ve got going on, just outside of basketball, like I’m in a good place. So, like I said, I’m excited for what I have ahead and my future. You know, my 12 years in the league were a small chapter or chapters in my life. And, I’m ready to move on to the next and see what’s in store for me.”
DeMarcus Cousins eventually joined the Golden State Warriors after his tenure with the Pelicans, helping lead Golden State to the NBA Finals in 2019, where they eventually lost to the Toronto Raptors. Cousins most recently played overseas in Taiwan following his time with the Denver Nuggets.