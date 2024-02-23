Is there anything De'Aaron Fox can’t do? The Sacramento Kings All-Star guard scored a team-high 28 points in a 127-122 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. However, it was Fox's heroics on defense that helped secure the victory for the Kings.
With Sacramento up three, San Antonio had the ball with under a minute to go. Spurs guard Devin Vassell drove to the bucket for a dunk to cut the deficit to one, only to be denied by Fox as Vassell began his accession. Fox then hit a jumper on the ensuing possession to help seal the deal for the Kings.
After Fox stuffed the stat sheet with nine assists, five rebounds, a block and two steals, Kings head coach Mike Brown delivered a bold proclamation.
“I think Fox can be one of the best two-way guys to play in the NBA,” Brown said, per Mark Haynes.
Fox said he wasn’t surprised that he was able to record the timely block.
“I feel like I have pretty good recovery speed,” Fox said, via Sean Cunningham. “I knew that he was going for the dunk so there wasn't much movement that was probably going to happen. I just swung and I was able to get it.”
The Kings will want Fox to show that same sort of tenacity on both sides of the ball for the rest of the season as they try to climb the Western Conference standings. Sacramento enters Friday's action with a 32-23 record which puts the Kings in eighth place.
Only a half-game separates the Kings from a guaranteed playoff spot and they have the means to get to that threshold. If De'Aaron Fox continues to develop defensively, the Kings could be a dangerous team in the playoffs.