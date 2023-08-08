Add another chapter to the simmering personal rivalry between Paul George and Devin Booker.

Appearing on Podcast P With Paul George, Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson admitted he “regretted” flashing a four-finger championship ring taunt to Booker early last season. The Phoenix Suns superstar initially showed respect for Thompson's honest reflection in a social media comment, but then directly challenged George for stirring the pot in a follow-up post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA on ESPN (@nbaonespn)

Asked for his thoughts on Booker's query while live streaming, let's just say George fanned the flames of their burning feud.

“My thoughts on Bookers' comments? I mean, he didn't really say nothing other than ‘Is that what you wanted to hear?' I don't really care,” George said. “That's Klay's answer, know what I mean? That's Klay's answer. I asked a question, Klay gave his response. That's Klay's answer. I don't know what that was supposed to mean. Sorry-a** response.”

Paul George responds to Devin Booker’s comments: “Sorry a** response. But I don’t know what that was supposed to mean.”

👀 pic.twitter.com/TSnu34RPii — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) August 8, 2023

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Animus between the All-Stars dates back at least two years. During the Clippers' March 3rd, 2021 visit to Phoenix, George took exception to a hard foul by Cam Payne, immediately calling him out. Booker quickly came to his teammate's defense, sparking a heated exchange during which he repeatedly called George “soft.”

Booker and George then exchanged shoves several months later once league action resumed in the Orlando bubble after they came together on a fast break.

There's clearly still no love lost between Booker and George. Needless to say, go ahead and clear your plans for the first meeting between the Suns and Clippers in 2023-24, a rematch of Phoenix's first-round playoff victory over LA in May.