It's been over three years since Dion Waiters last stepped on an NBA court and that absence from the game he loves has deeply affected his day-to-day life.

After holding a private workout with NBA scouts in hopes of a return to the Association, Waiters sat down with Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and revealed that he went through serious depression and even had suicidal thoughts during his time away from the sport.

“My first year, I was like still feeling it out. COVID-19 was still going on. It was kind of weird. I felt like I should have gotten right back to training for my return. But honestly, bro, I went through some s–t. Depression, anxiety and just not knowing my future. It got serious, bro. I had to get a therapist. It became overwhelming and too much to bear. I now talk to a therapist every Wednesday.

I just wasn't having fun. I had thoughts of not being around, but I've got kids. I'd rather be miserable for the rest of my life than to leave my kids without a father. I didn't want to be around anyone, and everybody was still asking for s–t. I'm a one-man army as far as finances go. I'm the backbone. S–t was dark. Some days, I'd sleep in the bed all day. I had nothing to look forward to. I wasn't working out. It's a mental battle.”

But, Dion Waiters worked past the tough times and remains optimistic about his future:

“I learned that it takes time to deal with the dark days. But you know what? We're here. There are sunshiny days ahead. One thing about me is I never lost my confidence. Losing the game all happened so fast. I didn't have a chance to prepare for it. We're all humans. We go through s–t. I want someone to know that you're not alone. Don't ever feel like this is the end. If you need somebody to talk to, I'm here. We just got to stay strong and we can figure this out together.”

Waiters last played in the league in 2019-20, splitting time with the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. He was suspended on three occasions by the Heat for numerous reasons but the former No. 4 overall pick appears to be a changed man.

We'll see if any team gives him an opportunity in 2023-24.