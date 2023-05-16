Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Former NBA player Dwight Howard has been making hilarious pitches for NBA players to join him in Taiwan, and with Doc Rivers being fired by the Philadelphia 76ers, Howard has the newest name on his list.

“We’ll need a Great coach for this Dreamteam 🤔 #Taiwan” wrote Dwight Howard on Twitter.

Doc Rivers ultimately did not achieve what he set out to do when he took the head coaching job with the 76ers. The expectation was for Philadelphia to win a title. He is far from the first name that Howard has made the recruiting pitch to.

Howard started with Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. Ja Morant is under fire right now for appearing on Instagram live with a handgun for the second time, and is likely facing a suspension to start next season.

Howard also named Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson from the Warriors, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton from the Suns, James Harden from the 76ers, Julius Randle from the Knicks and Ben Simmons from the Nets in a recent video.

All of these players and coaches have on thing in common, they had disappointing exits in the playoffs. Before Howard tweeted about Rivers, it seemed like he was only targeting players. It will be interesting to see if he does any videos for players or coaches who will be eliminated in the conference finals.