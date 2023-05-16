Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is in hot water once again after his latest gun scandal involving Instagram Live and some NBA YoungBoy music. Amid all the criticisms he’s getting, though, former NBA star Dwight Howard showed his support to the youngster and even invited him to Taiwan if his career doesn’t pan out due to the issues he’s facing.

On Twitter, Howard expressed his belief that Morant can still get it right and steer his career to the correct path. But if the superstar guard feels like he no longer has a chance in the NBA, Howard shared that Morant can always go to Taiwan and play with him there. Howard joined the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League for the 2022-23 season.

“Aye Ja you gone get it right! I’m still with you if anyone else ain’t you could come out here to Taiwan if anything. Just leave it home,” Howard wrote.

Ja Morant has been suspended by the Grizzlies as the NBA investigates his latest gun incident. For those who missed it, Ja was spotted brandishing a gun during an IG Live over the weekend. Several clips of the moment have since gone viral, showing Morant with a friend while they were rocking with NBA YoungBoy’s new album.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

According to the latest updates, there’s a possibility that Morant could be given a lengthy suspension to start the 2023-24 season. After all, it is already the second time that he flaunted a gun during an IG Live. His first offense late in the 2022-23 campaign got him an eight-game suspension, but many believe Adam Silver and co. won’t be as lenient as they were before.

It remains to be seen what will really happen to Morant. Nonetheless, while he’ll probably appreciate Dwight Howard’s invite, it’s hard to see him actually going to Taiwan (just look at all the reactions and comments on Dwight’s tweets!).

But hey, Morant with Howard, Chris Paul and Kevin Durant(?) in Taiwan would be insane!