Dwight Howard might not be playing in the NBA any longer, but it seems he is still putting out recruiting pitches for star players to join him on the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. On social media, he recently named a bunch of players from teams who were eliminated and jokingly made a case for them to come play in Taiwan.

“They talking ‘bound him coming back to Houston but I think this might be a better look, James Harden come on down too boy!” Dwight Howard said.

The list of players Howard named includes Jordan Poole, Julius Randle, Ben Simmons, Deandre Ayton, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul, Kevin Durant and James Harden. One thing all of these players have in common is that they have recently been eliminated from the NBA Playoffs.

Players like Julius Randle, Ben Simmons, Deandre Ayton and James Harden have especially dealt with criticism as their teams got eliminated. Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson’s Warriors got eliminated by the Lakers. Kevin Durant and Chris Paul’s Suns were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets.

This is not the. first instance of Howard making a case for NBA players to join him in Taiwan with the Taoyuan Leopards. Recently, he made it clear that Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is welcome to play with him in Taiwan if he feels the need to. This comes after his second time appearing on Instagram Live in which it seems he was holding a handgun.

This has clearly turned into a bit for Howard. It will be interesting to see if he makes the recruiting pitch for any more players after the conference finals in the NBA Playoffs.