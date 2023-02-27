It’s been over a year since Enes Freedom last played in the NBA. Freedom spent 35 games with the Boston Celtics during the 2021-22 campaign before the Celtics traded him to the Houston Rockets. The Rockets then waived Freedom shortly after, and the big man has yet to step on an NBA court since.

Freedom has long been adamant that there are non-basketball reasons behind the fact that he’s still not in the NBA. He believes that the NBA has blackballed him because of his past comments speaking up against the government in China, a country with one of the world’s largest populations of NBA fans.

Recently, Freedom warned the NBA that he plans to “expose” them, per a tweet from Legion Hoops:

“I’m gonna expose your hypocrisy to the world & I’m going to do it with a smile on my face. That is a promise.”

Enes Freedom, 30, played 11 years in the NBA for five different teams. He spent the most time with the Utah Jazz, the team that drafted him as the third overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft. Freedom averaged 9.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game across 265 career appearances with the Jazz (87 starts).

It’s hard to believe that Freedom is really out of the NBA right now for non-basketball reasons. After all, he was one of the worst pick-and-roll defenders in the entire league when he was with Boston a year ago. Couple that with his archaic, back-to-the-basket play style on offense, and Freedom simply isn’t a great fit for the modern NBA.